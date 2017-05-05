Networking And Tag Rugby At The Aviva

05 May 2017 | 12.04 pm

The Legal and Finance Network event is back with up to 500 guests people expected at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday May 13 to play tag rugby, network and hear the wisdom of a host guest speakers.

The event is aimed at companies and business professionals from all industries including finance, accountancy, property, management consultancy, technology, tax, aviation, investment, asset management, banking and legal professionals.

The list of speakers includes Supreme Court judge Nicholas Kearns, Newstalk presenter Ivan Yates, Italy’s rugby coach Conor O’Shea, CNN anchor Gina London (pictured) and Sodexo boss Margot Slattery.

Event founder Ken Kennedy said the Network is aimed at people who want to actively build their personal and professional network and improve their business development skills. You may be good at what you do but unless you’re out there making the connections, you will not reach your full potential.

“Tag rugby made sense as the activity for the event, as it is a sport that everyone can play. It will also provide a natural talking point for people as they network at the barbeque after the tournament.”

Tickets cost €950 (plus VAT) for a team of 10 which includes the networking breakfast, the morning’s guest speakers, entry to the tag rugby tournament, the Flyefit Fittest Company Challenge, the barbecue and drinks, live entertainment and the after-party at the Bath Pub. Individual tickets cost €50.