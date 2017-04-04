Nestlé Ireland Appoints New Country Manager

04 Apr 2017 | 10.00 am

Nestlé has appointed Andrew Shaw as the new Country Business Manager for Ireland. He will be in charge of Nestlé Ireland’s operations and its portfolio of products across the confectionery, beverage, food and pet care categories.

Shaw has over 20 years of international experience in the FMCG sector and has held a variety of supply chain management and leadership roles in Nestlé UK & Ireland and Switzerland. His most recent role was as Head of Demand and Supply Planning for Nestlé UK & Ireland. Shaw’s experience spans pet care, confectionery, culinary, ice-cream and beverages.

“I look forward to working closely with our dedicated team based in Citywest to drive further growth across our multiple categories whilst bringing our iconic brands to new levels of customer and consumer engagement,” said Shaw (pictured).

“It is a particularly exciting time to lead the business too, where we are announcing some significant market leading research and development innovations to reduce sugar across our confectionery portfolio.”

Shaw is a graduate of Northumbria University where he obtained a Business Studies degree.

Nestlé has over 70 brands across six categories in the Irish market: beverage, confectionery, cereals, food, pet care and infant nutrition. The company’s product range also includes SMA infant nutrition, which has a manufacturing site at Askeaton, Co Limerick. Nestlé employs over 750 people in Ireland.