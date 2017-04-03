Nemeton TV Scores With Scottish TV Contract

03 Apr 2017 | 02.38 pm

Nemeton, a TV company based in An Rinn in Waterford, has landed a significant three-year contract in Scotland for almost 200 hours of TV sport per year on the BBC ALBA channel.

The coverage will include Guinness PRO12 rugby, the Scottish Premiership (SPFL) and shinty.

Founded in 1993 by Irial Mac Murchú (CEO), Nemeton specialises in sports programmes and provides TG4 with all its sports coverage. The company employed 37 staff and had net worth of €2.8m in 2015, according to its most recent CRO filings.

Speaking about the Scottish contract win, Irial Mac Murchú (pictured) said that his company beat some of Britain’s biggest and most respected production companies in securing the deal.

“It is a game-changer to be taking on such a significant contract in another country and is a tribute to our hard-working team in Waterford as well as the existing production team at mneTV in Glasgow, who will now join Nemeton to deliver this contract. mneTV did not pitch for the contract this time.”

Mac Murchú added: “Whilst it is an international contract it feels like an extension of home to be working with our Celtic partners. Our goal is to build on our existing work for TG4, bringing innovative live sport to fans everywhere”

Nemeton will now employ up to 60 staff. As well as its TG4 work, the company also produces web TV content for a variety of corporate clients, including New York-based Adorama TV and AIB. Nemeton also provides people and satellite facilities for a range of broadcasters at home and Abroad, including RTÉ, Sky Sports and the BBC.