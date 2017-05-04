‘We Need To Slow Down In Order To Speed Up’

04 May 2017 | 12.38 pm

Sponsored Content

Business owners and managers who encounter boredom and burn-out need to prioritise other areas of their life, writes Pat Divilly, the Irish fitness expert, author and entrepreneur

In recent years I’ve worked with an increasing number of entrepreneurs and business people looking to bring more purpose, profit and passion to their work lives. I’ve been in the fitness industry for years but have always taken a holistic approach. We’ve got a tendency to compartmentalise the areas of our lives such as relationships, work, health and hobbies, but in reality everything ties in.

When your health is lagging, your relationships and work suffer. When there are problems at home it results in stress, which manifests as issues in your work and with your health. And when you aren’t fulfilled or passionate in your work life, it results in your health and relationships suffering. Taking this perspective of seeing life as integrated means that by improving one area it allows us to move through sticking points in all areas.

How Boredom Evolves And How To Tackle it

There are two main issues that result in business owners becoming stuck, frustrated or lost: boredom and burn-out. Boredom comes about when we fall into comfort and stop innovating or evolving. We forget why we do what we do and lose touch with the actual impact and results that our products or services provide to the market place.

Boredom with your current work should be seen as a sign that it is time to innovate and evolve the marketing, sales and delivery of what you do. Come back to these simple questions:

+ What is the problem I am trying to help my customer solve?

+ What is the result that I can help my client/customer to achieve better than anyone else?

+ How can I add more value to my existing customers and clients?

Burn-out can be the result of neglecting the areas outside of work life and becoming overwhelmed in the process. Many business people attach their complete identity to being the bread winner and provider. As a result they can let their own health, free time and connections with loved ones lag.

Make Time For Your Family, Health And Hobbies

My advice is always that we need to ‘slow down in order to speed up’. Slowing down and making time for your health, hobbies and family unlocks the answers and steps toward working through the sticking points and turning up to work with energy and enthusiasm.

Remember, the level of thinking that caused the problem will not be the level of thinking that provides a solution. In this case, trying to ‘grind’ or double up on your workload in order to try ‘catch up’ can make things worse.

A mind that is cluttered, busy, noisy and distracted will not provide new insights, ideas and breakthroughs, it will keep you at the same level. In contrast, prioritising time for family, friends, health and hobbies will allow you to get out of the cycle of stories, beliefs, patterns and routines that have caused you to plateau.

+ Pat Divilly is an Irish fitness expert, author and entrepreneur. He will be among the panel of speakers at the Bord Gáis Energy Business Conference in The Clayton Hotel, Galway on Thursday, 11th May. For further information please see www.bgebusinesshub.ie