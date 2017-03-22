NDRC Looking For Digital Startups To Invest In

22 Mar 2017 | 11.08 am

Digital startup investor NDRC has launched its summer 2017 investment programme for startups.

In addition to an initial cash investment of between €30,000 and €100,000 per venture, the NDRC Accelerator Programme provides business development advice and mentoring by experts in digital enterprises, innovation, finance, investment, marketing and communications.

Entry to all NDRC programmes is competitive and applications are being invited up to April 9 through its website. NDRC’s portfolio of digital companies over the last ten years includes Nuritas, Logentries, Bizimply, Boxever and SilverCloud. Typically, less than 10% of those who apply to NDRC secure a place.

According to NDRC CEO Ben Hurley (pictured): “We invest in exceptional startup teams who are at the early stages of developing a business proposition of global scale.

“A digital technology focus does not necessarily mean a founder has to have a background in technology. It means they have a digitally based solution to a problem. As a result, we are looking for founders from a variety of backgrounds – industry, corporate and research.”

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to pitch to NDRC between April 15 and April 22, and offers will be made in the first week of May. The accelerator programme will then commence on the week beginning June 5.