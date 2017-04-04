Naughten Inks Deal With Eir For Fibre Broadband

04 Apr 2017 | 03.15 pm

The government has intervened in the broadband market to add 300,000 homes to the number intended to receive high-speed fibre broadband services under previous policies.

In a deal with eir, which is competing with SIRO and Enet to be the provider of the National Broadband Plan, the state has moved to address the problem of 84,500 homes which were supposed to be supplied with high-speed services by commercial investment “which had not materialised”.

The 300,000 premises covered by the announcement will receive their services within 90 weeks. They had been part of the State Intervention Area covered by the National Broadband Plan but will now be provided for exclusively by eir.

Communications minister Denis Naughten said the 84,500 homes in broadband blackspots for which commercial providers had failed to provide investment would now be added to the State Intervention Area, which would allow the state’s broadband map to be finalised. This is turn would allow the three consortia short-listed in the procurement process to provide services in the intervention area to provide tenders with a high degree of certainty.

Naughten (pictured) said: “Today is a good day for rural Ireland. The agreement that I have signed with eir means one house every minute of every working day will get fibre to the door high speed broadband over the next 90 weeks. 300,000 more rural premises will have access to high speed quality broadband — an extra 500 houses every day.

“Over the last four years commercial operators have invested over €2.5 billion upgrading telecoms networks and services. This is a clear indication that the state’s commitment to broadband is driving investment from the commercial sector. With the finalisation of the broadband map, one of the key uncertainties in the procurement process has now been removed.

“In 2016 only 52% of premises in Ireland had access to high speed broadband. With this latest development, 77% of premises will have access to HSB by the end of 2018 and the majority of the remaining premises will have access by the end of 2020.”

Earlier, there had been controversy over eir’s decision to cover 300,000 homes previously included in the government plan as at one stage it had deemed them uneconomic. Rivals accused eir of attempting to corral the ‘commercial’ end of the state contract for itself, and some sources report that a legal challenge to today’s award to eir could follow.

The state will cover half the cost of the scheme, with eir investing the other 50%. Naughten’s announcement said that the broadband map would be published on his department’s website later today, along with further information and requirements to allow the next phases of tendering and contract to proceed.