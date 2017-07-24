Music Man’s Fish Pâté Hits All The Right Notes

24 Jul 2017 | 02.31 pm

Ken McHugh is a man of many talents but the multi-instrumentalist and music producer has taken an offbeat new direction with Fresh From, his 2016 food startup. McHugh ran a studio called Area 51 that worked with acts such as The Corrs and through Lefthand Productions he writes music for TV commercials and productions.

In 2015, McHugh (42) won an award on an RTE competition. “It received a huge reaction through social media, with a lot of people asking where they could buy it,” he recalls. “I decided to setup my own food business to bring it to market.”

Launched in July 2016, Fresh From’s ‘Rustic Smoked Fish Pâté’ is a smoked salmon and mackerel concoction, with crème fraiche, capers, lemon and dill, retailing for €4 in 150g pots. It’s listed in around 50 shops and there is also a catering version produced for food service customers.

The seafood product is only the start. “Fresh From will be an umbrella brand with three pillars – the pier, the garden and the kitchen. My plan is to develop a range of unique snack pots and prepared meal pots.”

McHugh (pictured) is learning his food smarts on the SuperValu Food Academy, which also delivers listings in selected SuperValu stores. The venture has received funding from Fingal LEO and for design and branding the entrepreneur turned to Dave Curran Design. “I’m also rolling out video marketing material that approaches food from a different angle. On my SoundGrub food blog, recipes are matched with pieces of music.”

With manufacturing outsourced, McHugh says he’s able to run the business from a home office. Fresh From is a one-man business but McHugh is currently looking to hire two people. “They need to have a strong personality, good work ethic, and be able to adapt and learn quickly. You have to be able to wear different hats joining a company at startup stage.”