Musgrave MarketPlace: SME Customer Profile

12 May 2017 | 10.25 am

Sponsored Content

Access Security Products has high standards for home security and has high praise for Musgrave MarketPlace, with whom it has done business for over 15 years. Tracie Byrne, MD of Access Security Products, is interviewed below

Securing Success

Since it was founded in 1989, Access Security Products has strived to set standards and raise the bar in home security. The company is the sole distributor of Abloy electromechanical locks in the Republic of Ireland – its state-of-the-art products allow users to operate locks from afar using smartphones or other remote devices, easing the nagging feeling that so many homeowners get when they can’t remember whether or not they locked the door behind them.

As the market leader, Access Security Products wants to continue leading the way in new security technology in Ireland for years to come. Tracie Byrne, Access Security Products Managing Director and Musgrave MarketPlace customer, shares some insight below into the story behind her business journey and success so far.

What inspired you to set up Access Security Products?

When my brother and I set up the business in 1994, there were very few people looking after such a specialised field. Our parents were working for Abloy UK here in Ireland and we saw an opportunity to grow and develop a business that would support Abloy Electronic locks.

Our parents took over the franchise of the Abloy Electric locks and after a year we amalgamated the business to Access Security Products. Ever since, we’ve been market leaders in the industry. My husband Edward Fardy and I have been sole directors of the company for the last eleven years.

What has been the biggest challenge your business has faced so far?

By far, the recession posed the biggest challenge to us. Our products are top of the range in compliant electronic locking, meaning they come at a higher cost than the lower grade, non-compliant versions on the market.

When money is tight, people have to pull back on all costs, and we saw many people in the industry closing their doors during this difficult time. We were able to navigate through the recession through hard work and innovation, and the business has seen sustained growth ever since.

How do you build customer loyalty?

We have been very lucky in that our core customers have been with us from the beginning. Their satisfaction with our personalised service has helped to build our strong reputation in the security industry. We strive to provide top-class service to all our customers, no matter how big or small, so that nobody ever becomes just a number.

Finding opportunities to meet potential customers is also very important to us and networking events are a great way to create new business leads. Musgrave MarketPlace hosts a number of events throughout the year, which is great for meeting and building positive links with other local SME owners in particular.

What advice would you give to other SME owners?

The most important factors in our business success has been to keep a personalised service for all customers regardless of how much the company grows, and to use social media platforms to promote the business.

We’ve increased our social media presence and started bi-monthly web blasts with special offers as a way to stay connected to our customers. Don’t become static, always move with the newest technology within the sector and provide the best products to support this.

How long have you been a Musgrave MarketPlace customer for?

Access Security Products has been a Musgrave MarketPlace customer for over 15 years. We buy a wide range of products, from toiletries to holiday decorations. Having all the products we need in a one-stop shop saves us time and makes life easier for our accountants, both of which are imperative for a business.

It’s the simple things that Musgrave MarketPlace offers, like being able to reclaim VAT on a single bill or sending gift hampers to customers, that make running our business that much smoother.

