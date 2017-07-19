How Lynch’s Pharmacy Stays Relevant All Year Round

19 Jul 2017 | 01.00 pm

Lynch’s Pharmacy in Kells, part of the Total Health group, has been a family-run business since it opened its doors over 100 years ago. Neil Sokay (pictured) now runs the business, having taken over from his father in 2004. As the only pharmacy open on a Sunday between Cavan and Meath, they have experienced a large growth in business since extending their hours in early 2017. Neil attributes his success to his father, who gave him the inspiration to do something totally new and different every day.

Lynch’s Pharmacy is a Musgrave MarketPlace customer and here Neil shares some insight into the story of his pharmacy, its recent revamp and how he continuously works to build and maintain a loyal customer base.

How has your business grown since it began?

We relocated our pharmacy in January 2017 and reopened with a newly refurbished interior. We are now open seven days a week, which has helped us grow 20% in the past year alone. To strengthen the business, we are introducing incentives for staff who provide highly professional service all day, every day, and we are encouraging continuous training and development.

How do you build customer loyalty and attract new customers?

We have been a family-run business since day one. In that way, we know each and every one of our customers, and in many cases we get to know family members from generation to generation. We encourage loyalty by offering a premium service seven days a week, and I am very proud to say that our staff are the most talented and caring that I have ever worked with over my career.

To reward returning customers, we offer a loyalty card that provides a 2% discount on all purchases and we send monthly newsletters with promotions and event nights to customers via email.

How does owning a franchise differ from a stand-alone operation?

Personally, I prefer the franchise model because it enables me to spend more of my time doing what I like best – customer and patient interaction. The more the Total Health group does for me, the less time I have to spend on administration in my pharmacy. It’s also a huge help to have 60 other peers within the Total Health forum that you can lean on for advice or to compare experiences.

How long have you been a Musgrave MarketPlace customer and what is the best thing about shopping at a wholesaler?

We have been a Musgrave MarketPlace customer for the last three years, typically purchasing things like stationery, tea/coffee and cleaning supplies. When we run in-store competitions or host customer appreciation nights, we purchase all the food, drink and gifts from Musgrave MarketPlace. Being able to spin up to my local branch in 30 minutes and buy everything under one roof with one invoice makes life a lot easier.

It’s great to get the Musgrave promotions emailed out to us every month as well, and recently we’ve started using the next-day delivery service. It’s really convenient when you don’t have the time to get up to the store.

How beneficial is networking for SME owners?

Networking is essential in today’s SME world. Contact with other companies makes such a difference these days, especially with how closely connected we are in a small country like Ireland. Businesses here have six degrees of separation but it can still be isolating for SME owners to run their own business, so it is essential to have a good networking strategy to get advice and support.

