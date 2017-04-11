Munster Farmers Face Falling Land Values

11 Apr 2017 | 02.07 pm

Land prices have been falling in Munster, according to a report from Teagasc, but held steady elsewhere and even rose slightly in Leinster, with a bigger uptick in Connaught.

The Land Market Review and Outlook, prepared by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland and agri-agency Teagasc, found that prices remained relatively stable, with Leinster recording modest increases and Munster showing falls of up to 20% for larger holdings.

Selling prices in Munster for larger holdings — over 100 acres with a residence — fell by 20%, while those without a dwelling fell by 9%. For medium sized holdings between 50 and 100 acres, the reductions were 10% with a residence and 11% without. For smallholdings up to 50 acres, the decreasesd were 4% and 3%.

Teagasc economist Jason Loughrey said that depressed profitability from beef, tillage and dairy farming were having a negative effect on land values. “The fall in land values in Munster may represent a reaction to the drop in profitability on dairy farms in 2016 following two particularly high dairy income years in 2014 and 2015,” he said.

“While cattle prices declined by 5 to 8% and cereal prices fell 5%, milk prices declined by 9%. The fall in dairy prices in particular may explain why land rental rates and sales prices differed between Munster and the other regions. Depressed dairy farm incomes appear to have led to reduced demand for agricultural land, with the magnitude of the price decline in accordance with the size of the land area transacted.”

Leinster fared better. Prices for smaller transactions of less than 50 acres showed the largest increase, with average prices increasing by up to 6% on 2015. In the 50 to 100 acre and the over 100 acre categories in Leinster, the story was more mixed, with modest selling price increases of one to 2% recorded for transactions that did not include a residence.

The leasing market has noticeably decreased as land owners take advantage of tax relief for long term leasing. One rural surveyor quoted in the report said that farmers prefer long term leases rather than the traditional conacre system as it gives them more flexibility and tenure for a fixed period.

Forestry Impact

In Connaught/Ulster, values increased across all land categories tracked in the survey. The largest increase reported in Connaught/Ulster was for transactions of less than 50 acres including a residence, where prices increased by 12%. For the other land categories in Connaught/Ulster value increases were in the range of one to 5%.

Edward McAuley, SCSI regional manager, said the performance of the market in Connaught/Ulster contrasted with Leinster and Munster, but that average land prices in the region remain below the average in the other two.

He added: “Some surveyors attributed the price increases in Connaught/Ulster to the expansion of commercial forestry and believe this expansion is taking a substantial volume of some of the better agricultural land out of circulation. With generous tax-free premiums available to landowners and investors, investment returns are likely to be substantially higher compared with livestock farming”.

McAuley said 42% of rural agency surveyors predict that agricultural land values will remain unchanged in 2017, with 23% predicting a modest one to 4% increase. He added that 40% of surveyors located in Leinster and Munster expect land values to increase in 2017, compared with Connaught / Ulster where only 14% signaled an increase in values.