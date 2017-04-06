Multi-Asset Funds Prove Popular

06 Apr 2017 | 09.51 am

It’s been three years since New Ireland joined the multi-asset fund party with the launch of iFunds. The funds have been a big hit with investors, amassing over €1.3bn of assets under management. iFunds Equities has been the star of the show so far, rewarding investors with a whopping 15.5% annualised return since launch. A big contributor to its performance has been the New Ireland Spotlight Fund. It was one of the best performing individual funds last year and makes up 15.7% of iFunds Equities.

Friends First was the first company to introduce multi-asset portfolio funds to Ireland with the Magnet portfolio fund range, which launched nearly seven years ago. Magnet Adventurous is its riskiest option, with F&C’s International Equity Fund accounting for 20.4% of the portfolio. Magnet Adventurous is up 14.7% over the past year, and 9.5% annualised over three years.

MyFolio Active V is Standard Life’s equivalent multi-asset fund option. Unlike iFunds and Magnet, MyFolio portfolios are a ‘fettered’ fund of funds, meaning they only invest in other actively managed funds within the Standard Life range. MyFolio Active V’s top subfund is Standard Life’s European Equity Fund, which accounts for almost 35%. MyFolio Active V is up 9.7% over the past year, and boasts 11% annualised growth over three years.

• MARK CHANNING