How Much Do Professionals Earn In N Ireland?

06 Apr 2017 | 12.10 pm

A timely salary survey carried out in Northern Ireland shows that service sector professionals are doing quite well, thank you, with more than half receiving a pay increase averaging 7.4% last year and almost 80% of respondents expecting basic salary increases of similar size this year.

This strong pay performance in the sector comes in the face of Brexit uncertainty, with technology, accountancy and legal positions coming out on top, while compliance, sales, human resources IT and insurance also performed well.

In law, recently qualified solicitors working in high demand areas experienced pay increases, with an average salary of £27,267 (€31,890) in 2016. Partners earned on average over 2.5 times this, at €88,034, and twice as much as senior associates.

Accountants fared less well, at €31,321 for practice senior associates, €37,856 for practice assistant managers and €45,768 for practice managers.

Looked at from south of the border, these pay levels may seem somewhat low, but Abacus point out that the purchasing power of the pound is stronger in the North, with rents, consumer costs and eating out all lower in price than in the Republic.

Abacus Professional Recruitment, which carried out the survey, also notes that despite the improved pay performance, across the island it will still remain a challenge to reverse the ‘brain drain’ and persuade returners to take the step of repatriating.

Abacus director Justin Rush said: “This is one of the broadest ever surveys we have undertaken of the professional services sector in Northern Ireland. The research highlights that the professional service labour market in NI remains resilient and skilled professionals are in high demand within growing sectors. Total compensation packages including salary increases and benefits continue to perform strongly on the back of continued foreign direct investment from some of the world’s leading companies in areas including law, technology and finance.

“The prevalence and increased competition through FDI has meant that NI companies are increasingly under pressure to effectively attract and reward employees. We’ve found that salaries are being coupled with generous and creative benefits packages including flexible working, bonus, private medical healthcare, company car, study allowance, discount cards, wellbeing programmes and income protection.

“The results also reflect positive progress with regards to the diaspora in relation to increasingly diverse opportunities, competitive salaries and benefits within professional services. However attracting returners from the national and international labour pool remains a key challenge.”

Abacus adds its own efforts to the campaign to attract returners, with its award-winning ‘BelfastforLife’ campaign asking the diaspora to ‘bring your talent home’. It’s supported by many successful local companies and international inward investors, including Allen & Overy, EY and Herbert Smith Freehills. Over the past two years, the initiative has engaged with over 2,000 skilled professionals to promote the attractiveness of Northern Ireland as a place to live and work.

Photo: Alan Braithwaite and Justin Rush (right), Abacus Professional Recruitment