Mountjoy Prison Hosting SME Jobs Expo

17 May 2017 | 09.43 am

A jobs expo with a difference will take place in Dublin on Thursday May 18, when more than 30 SMEs and other services will set up interview and information stands in Mountjoy Prison. The event is being organised by The Irish Association for the Social Integration of Offenders (IASIO), a non-profit venture tasked with providing alternatives to crime for people on probation and in prison.

Employers will interview and assess more than 40 prisoners who have earned the opportunity for selection. The chosen candidates are those deemed to have spent their time productively engaged with in-prison services to acquire a valuable skill or trade, making them more job ready than when they began their sentence.

The expo will be launched by the junior minister David Stanton (pictured) during a breakfast briefing hosted by Mountjoy Prison governor Brian Murphy. Minister Stanton is expected to call on employers to play their part in offender reintegration and helping to make their communities safer.

Between 2012 and 2016, IASIO says that more than 4,800 former prisoners found employment, while 5,300 were placed into education. Speaking about the jobs expo, Paddy Richardson, CEO of IASIO, said: “Providing employment opportunities for ex-offenders plays a crucial role in the reduction of recidivistic behaviour and thereby making communities safer.”

He added: “Most of the people referred to IASIO services come from the most disadvantaged communities in the country. It is true they have committed a crime and come to us with a question mark hanging over them as to what they might or might not do in the future. However, with the right attitude and support, change is possible and that question mark begins to fade as they are supported into something more rewarding.”

Linda Barry, acting director of the Small Firms Association, said: “Employers should not impose blanket bans on employing ex- offenders, as by focusing on previous criminal conduct, society overlooks the talents, skills and motivation of individuals in whose development we all have a vested interest.”