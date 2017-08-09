More Americans, Fewer Brits Visit Ireland

09 Aug 2017 | 03.14 pm

Figures from the Central Statistics Office show that the numbers of Americans visiting Ireland grew in the first half of 2017, while the number of tourists coming from Britain declined. The latest data shows annual H1 growth of 4.2% in overseas visitors.

The decline in the value of sterling was reflected in British visitor numbers to Ireland, which are down 6.4% for the first half of the year.

Tourism Ireland said increased air access to Ireland contributed to the overall growth. Air access is up 4% this summer due to the introduction of a number of new routes from the country’s main markets, together with an increase in the numbers of flights on some existing routes.

Chief executive Niall Gibbons said: “Regarding the British market, the decline in the value of sterling has made holidays and short breaks here more expensive, which is in turn impacting on Irish tourism, as evidenced by the latest CSO results, which confirm a decline of 6.4% in British visitor numbers to Ireland for the first half of 2017. Therefore, competitiveness and the value for money message are more important than ever in Britain right now.

“Tourism Ireland is placing a greater focus on our ‘culturally curious’ audience, who are less impacted by currency fluctuations. We are also undertaking an expanded partnership programme with airlines, ferry operators and tour operators, communicating a strong price-led message.”

Gibbons pointed out that Ireland now welcomes 10% of all American visitors to Europe. “It has also been the best ever first-half performance from mainland Europe (up almost 6%), with important markets like Spain, Germany, France and the Nordic Region all recording really good growth. I am also really pleased to see visitor numbers from Australia and developing markets increase by 20.6% for the first half of 2017,” he added.

The tourism figures for the first half of 2017 break down as follows:

Britain -6.4%

North America +21.6%

Mainland Europe +6%

Germany +4.2%

France +5.4%

Spain +22.1%

Benelux +4%

Nordic region +6.4%

Australia & developing markets +20.6%

Tourism Ireland says that social media marketing is a major factor in boosting the growth. The agency is number four in the world on Facebook among tourism boards, after Australia, the US and Turkey, with more than 3.9 million fans; number four on Twitter; and number three on YouTube.

The agency is launching its autumn campaign next month, aiming to tap the 7.5 million-strong ‘culturally curious’ market in Britain and also targeting the southern half of the US, the Middle East and India, and several trade events around the world.

“Towards the end of 2017, we will launch a new Star Wars campaign, to coincide with the release of Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, taking every opportunity to capitalise on the huge publicity around the film,” said Gibbons.

Photo: Niall Gibbons (right) with tourism minister Shane Ross and Joan O’Shaughnessy, chairman of Tourism Ireland. (Pic: Iain White/ Fennell Photography)