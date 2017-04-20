Money And Training Drive Quest For A Different Job

20 Apr 2017 | 10.46 am

With Jobs Expo Dublin running at Croke Park this Saturday April 22, a survey by the organisers finds that almost half of jobseekers in the city are already in work but seeking a new position, and that almost three-quarters of people believe employers took advantage of the recession to keep salaries low.

Jobs Expo takes place at Croke Park on Saturday April 22

And the motive all those people have for seeking new roles? More money and better opportunities is the short answer, with 42% giving the first as their motive and 39% complaining about lack of opportunity for growth in their current position. A further 23% were simply unhappy in their work environment.

Hallf the survey respondents believe the gender pay gap continues to be a significant issue, 73% believe that employers used the recession to keep salaries and conditions low for employees. In addition, over the last twelve months, 40% of people have applied for between one and five jobs, while 16% have applied for up to ten.

Bronagh Cotter of Jobs Expo said: ”The survey makes it clear that many employees are unhappy with their current roles and salaries. Given the time and expense to hire qualified staff, this is a significant factor that employers should take on board. A great deal of the time, salaries don’t appear to be open to negotiation. If employees feel underpaid, they feel undervalued in other ways too.”

Salary was the primary reason most respondents were looking for a new job. Over half (53%) said that their last salary offer was unfair. Many had good reason to be unhappy with the remuneration offered by employers, with 70% saying their salary was not open to negotiation.

Just less than two-thirds of respondents (64%) have been paid less than a colleague with the same education and experience, while the same percentage say they have been paid a lower salary than a colleague with either less education or experience. On the gender pay gap, 53% believe women in Ireland earn less than equally skilled colleagues; only 14% feel that the gender pay gap doesn’t exist, while 33% are unsure.

Just under a quarter of respondents ate unhappy with their current company environment. For 11%, their manager or colleagues were a major problem. Quite a few claim to have experienced what they describe as ‘illegal’ behaviour at work. Nearly a third claim to have endured inappropriate comments about their clothes or body.

Upskilling Priority

Lack of opportunity for advancement or upskilling is making workers restless. Nearly two-thirds would like to change sectors and 13% are considering a change because of lack of opportunities in their current job — 52% don’t think employers are doing enough to encourage upskilling. Given this, it is perhaps unsurprising that half the survey respondents will be upskilling or entering part-time education on their own initiative this year. A further 9% will do so as part of workplace training.

Finally, the survey showed that 37% applied for jobs abroad in recent years. The most common reasons given were to gain career experience (32%) or cultural experience (19%). The UK was the most popular overseas destination for jobseekers, drawing nearly half of those looking for work outside Ireland (46%). Other popular locations included mainland Europe (32%), Canada (22%), the USA (20%) and Australia (15%).

