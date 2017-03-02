Modest Growth In Business Lending At AIB

02 Mar 2017 | 10.53 am

Business lending at AIB’s Ireland division rose by 8% year-on-year through 2016. The €200m increase in new business and corporate lending was less than the €300m growth in mortgage lending.

The AIB Ireland unit, which comprises Personal, Business and Corporate banking in the domestic market, increased operating income by 7% year-on-year through 2016. Operating profit growth before write-backs was 5% as operating expenses increased by 10%.

• Download AIB Annual Report 2016

New lending €5.5bn

New lending was up €0.7 billion (+16%) compared to 2015. Business lending was €1.2 billion compared with €1.1 billion and new Corporate lending increased from €1.5 billion to €1.6 billion. Mortgage lending of €2.0 billion was up 22%, with a two points gain in market share to 36%. Personal lending was up €0.2 billion (+36%) compared to 2015.

Gross loans €52.9bn

Gross loans in AIB Ireland of €52.9 billion reduced by €2.9 billion on 2015 as new lending of €5.5 billion was offset by redemptions/other of €6.9 billion and the impact of loan restructuring of €1.5 billion.

Impaired loans €8.1bn

Impaired loans have reduced from €11.4 billion to €8.1 billion, notwithstanding new impaired loans of €0.7 billion. There is a specific provision coverage ratio of 43% on the impaired loans of €8.1 billion.

Customer accounts €52.1bn

Money in customer accounts increased by €1.9 billion (+4%) with growth in current accounts across all segments of €3.9 billion offset by a reduction in deposits of €2.0 billion.

Net interest income €1,458m

Net interest income increased by €98 million (+7%) compared to 2015 due to continued reductions in the cost of funds partly offset by mortgage rate reductions. Net average loans balances also reduced on the period as net impaired loans reduced by € 2.8 billion partly offset by increase in earning balances of €1.1 billion.

Other income €466m

Other income increased by €23 million (5%) compared to 2015.

Operating expenses €828m

The bank said costs increased by €73 million due to increased average salary costs, cost of regulatory compliance, and marketing and spend on investment programmes.

Writeback of provisions €279m

Lower writebacks in 2016 (€991m in 2015) was due to progress in restructuring mortgage arrears.