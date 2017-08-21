Mobile Mouse Game In Running For Gamescom Award

21 Aug 2017 | 05.03 pm

Galway game developer 9th Impact is in the running for a top award for a ‘Danger Mouse’ game it has entered in the annual Gamescom Festival in Cologne this week, having been nominated for the ‘Best Mobile Game’ award along with one other nominee — Nintendo.

‘Danger Mouse: The Danger Games’ is one of two games up for the Best Mobile Game award, the other being ‘Metroid: Samus Returns’ from Nintendo. The Irish entry is based on the popular TV show Danger Mouse and will be available online from Wednesday August 23.

Danger Mouse is an animated comedy action series follows the adventures of the eponymous secret agent and his ever faithful sidekick, Penfold, as they engage in all manner of missions aided, abetted and aggravated by old and new allies and adversaries.

9th Impact’s head of development Finn Krewer said: “Gamescom is one of the world’s biggest game festivals, with 335,000 people coming here over the four days, so it’s great visibility for a small Irish studio like us to be nominated for an award alongside an icon of the industry like Nintendo.”

In the multi-player game, which is based on an episode from the series called Quark Games, users can interact with DM on several levels, and battle real players from all over the world — shrink them with a Shrinkatizer, stun them with a Carrot Rocket, throw Milk Bombs at them, or cover the track behind you in Jam.

A user can play as the world’s greatest secret agent Danger Mouse or even as Penfold, Colonel K, Baron Greenback, Jeopardy Mouse and more, while racing through streets crammed with menacing creatures, insuperable obstacles and “serendipitously located” pieces of Tech to pick up. The 9th Impact game will be available on Apple’s App Store and on Google Play.

9th Impact Limited’s principals are Mark Quick, Finn Krewer and Fabio Stara. The company was established in November 2014 and taxpayers have backed the venture with €50,000 of payments form Enterprise Ireland.

In July 2017, the company raised €115,000 from private investors David Farrell (€35,000), Val Bohan, Denis O’Leary and Patrick McDermott (€20,000 each), and Cian Rooney and Gary O’Mahony (€10,000 each).

Photos: The 9th Impact Studios game development team