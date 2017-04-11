Mixed Retail Signals For Clothes Shops

11 Apr 2017 | 09.37 am

March 2017 data from the Visa Irish Consumer Spending Index, which measures expenditure across all payment types (cash, cheques and electronic payments), saw a 4.2% year-on-year increase in expenditure. The latest reading pointed to a solid expansion, but still represented slower than the average growth since the series began in September 2014.

For the first quarter of 2017, spending was up 2.5% year-on-year, with the rate of expansion slowing for the third successive quarter. Growth in eCommerce spending through March accelerated sharply to 18.1% year-on-year and was the strongest in four months. In contrast, face-to-face in-store expenditure declined for the sixth successive month. The annual rate of contraction eased to -2.4%, but was still the third-largest decline in the 31-month series history.

Clothing & Footwear posted the sharper reduction, seeing a fall in spending for the seventh time in the past eight months. Philip Konopik, Country Manager, Ireland, Visa said: “Face-to-face spending has been in decline for the past six months and the Clothing & Footwear sector is particularly challenged. The ongoing bus strike has impacted regional businesses.”

Andrew Harker, Senior Economist at IHS Markit, commented: “The first quarter saw the rate of growth ease from the end of 2016 as consumer confidence remained muted. There is still little sign of a recovery on the high street, with face-to-face spending now in a protracted downturn.”

Visa’s downbeat assessment contrasts with the Central Statistics Office Retail Sales Index, which in February recorded a 4.8% year-on-year improvement in the value of sales of clothing and footwear. In volume terms the increase was 7.8%.

Though January is relatively buoyant for retailers due to shop sales, in February the month-on-month increase for clothing and footwear was 5.0% by value and 4.9% by volume. This later stat indicated that clothes shops, shoe shops and boutiques are finally able to raise the volume of sales without price discounting.

Pricing pressures still pertain in department stores. Their sales volume increased 4.8% yoy through February but the value increase was limited to 1.3%. Vendors of electrical goods are also having to discount to maintain sales momentum. Annual volume growth for this sector was 6.3% in February but the value of those sales decreased by 0.5%.

Furniture and lighting retailers also enjoyed a bumper February, with the value of sales up 10.2% annually and the volume increasing by 16.5%. The monthly improvement in this sector from January was 3.5%.