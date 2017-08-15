Minister Launches Accounting Technician Apprenticeship

15 Aug 2017 | 10.58 am

Employers in industry, practice and the public sector will hire up to 100 fledgling accountants from September as part of Accounting Technicians Ireland’s ‘earn as you learn’ programme. They will pay a minimum of €17,797 a year over two years, as they mentor participants towards becoming fully qualified accounting technicians.

Mature learners and existing employees who would like to work in finance are also eligible to apply. Participants study ATI’s academic programme one day a week in college and then put what they learn into practice for four days in the workplace.

ATI says the new apprenticeship provides a real alternative for Leaving Certificate students who prefer practical training to a full-time college programme. Successful graduates of the apprenticeship programme may then progress on to full accountancy qualification if they wish through the various professional accountancy bodies.

The Accounting Technician Apprenticeship, which leads to a Level 6 Advanced Certificate has recently been formally validated by Quality and Qualifications Ireland.

Education minister Richard Bruton commented: “One of the greatest casualties of the recession were apprenticeships and traineeships. Enrolment in their career pathway collapsed and fell by over 80%. Through our Apprenticeship and Traineeship Plan we are rebuilding this important career pathway. This would see the present apprenticeship and traineeship system expand significantly, to cover all major economic sectors, and doubling enrolments to 14,000.

“I am delighted to be able to launch today the new National Accounting Technician Apprenticeship. This new national apprenticeship offers a welcome pathway to a career in accountancy and finance, where apprentices will learn critical skills to succeed in the field.

“I would encourage Leaving Certificate students who get their results this week to consider the programme as a solid option towards a career in accountancy and finance.

Gillian Doherty, ATI’s chief operations officer, aid the practical nature of the programme, the salary and the fully-funded fees make the Accounting Technician Apprenticeship particularly appealing to Leaving Certificate students who prefer learning by experience to full-time college education.

“When students complete the apprenticeship programme, they will have a strong, in-demand accountancy QQI Level 6 award, two years of solid work experience and the opportunity if they wish, to progress to further study in accountancy, business or finance.

“This is a pan-sectoral programme which meets the needs of industry, practice and the public sector, and graduates enjoy exemptions from the full range of professional accountancy bodies including Chartered Accountants Ireland, CPA, ACCA, CIMA and IIPA.”

The programme is running in partnership with Bray Institute of Further Education, Blackrock Further Education Institute, Coláiste Íde College of Further Education, Cork College of Commerce, Monaghan Institute and Rathmines College of Further Education.

“ATI is currently affiliated with 70 college locations across Ireland and we plan to further roll out this programme in other counties in future years,” Doherty added.

Photo: Minister Richard Bruton (left) with Gillian Doherty and Alexander O’Toole, who is starting the apprenticeship in September. (Pic: Kenneth O’Halloran Photography)