Midnight Shifts Loom For Lagan Crews

15 May 2017 | 02.43 pm

Around 100 construction jobs are expected to be created in a significant upgrade project in Shannon Airport. The €15m project will upgrade the airport’s runway, which, at 3,200 metres, is Ireland’s longest.

Lagan Asphalt Group, which is based in Dublin but has an office in Clare, was appointed by Shannon Airport for the project, having successfully bid under an EU tender process.

Work on the runway will include the rehabilitation of its surface, the replacement of the runway edge and centre line lighting with energy efficient LED lighting, ducting and other associated works. The project is being financed through a loan secured from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

Shannon Airport’s runway was built in 1961 and was last fully rehabilitated in 1983. Work is to commence immediately on the upgrade and will take around 26 weeks to complete.

The works are scheduled to take place at night, five days a week (excluding Sundays and Mondays) and will not impact on any scheduled services at Shannon Airport. Each night’s work will wrap up at 6am to allow the arrival of early morning transatlantic flights and European flight departures.

Announcing the project, Matthew Thomas, CEO of Shannon Group, said: “Our runway is the airport’s greatest asset and has been the central artery of the airport, allowing it to grow passenger numbers by 24% over the past four years. We want to see this continue and this why the runway upgrade project is needed to protect this investment.”

He added: “This is a challenging and complex project, with work limited to small time periods every night in order to minimise any inconvenience to our customers. The work is very weather dependent. At the end of this project we will possess an enhanced asset that will be key in driving forward our business over the next 25 years.”

Photo: (L-R) Brian McManus, Lagan Asphalt; Rose Hynes, Shannon Group; Niall Maloney and John O’Leary, Shannon Airport