Microsoft Hiring 600 In Big Dublin Expansion

17 Feb 2017 | 10.32 am

Microsoft is to hire 500 people in Dublin for a new sales centre, as well as taking 100 more people on across its existing operations in Ireland. Roles on offer include operations, engineering and sales positions.

Some 1,200 people already work with Microsoft in its Dublin-based operations. The company said that its new inside sales centre will serve customers across EMEA in over 30 different languages.

Speaking about the company’s expansion, Cathriona Hallahan, managing director of Microsoft Ireland, said: “The team in Ireland has a long track record of helping the company to deliver against its vision and strategy and now there are opportunities for 600 more individuals to play their part in making the vision a reality.”

Lisa Dillon, managing director of EMEA inside sales for Microsoft Ireland, said: “The team we hire in Ireland will play a vital role in empowering our customers and partners across EMEA, drawing on the full array of Microsoft products and services in an era of digital transformation.”

Chamber Welcome

Dublin Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Microsoft jobs announcement, pointing out that it capped a bumper week for jobs in the capital. Indeed and Accenture separately announced in recent days that they will create another 800 Dublin jobs between them.

“These announcements are a massive vote of confidence in Dublin and send a clear message to the world that Ireland is open for business,” said Mary Rose Burke, Dublin Chamber CEO. “Major global firms are putting their faith and confidence in Ireland’s future. The Government must now do the same.

“This means ensuring that we have the infrastructure needed to support Dublin’s growth. In light of the opportunities coming our way as a result of Brexit, it is vital that we have an adequate amount of housing that is aligned with a much improved transport system.”

Recruitment for Microsoft’s inside sales roles in Ireland is already underway. The company will move into a new campus in Leopardstown before the end of the calendar year. The €134m campus will include a range of employee perks, such as a gym, ‘bespoke designed restaurants’ and rooftop terraces.

