11 Aug 2017 | 10.00 am
Micro SME Stars From Every County
LEOs showcasing 31 firms at the Ploughing
The network of Local Enterprise Offices plans to boost the profile of small businesses and startups at the National Ploughing Championships in September with a ‘Local Enterprise Village’ that features 31 of the best micro SMEs in Ireland, drawn from every county in the Republic.
LEO exhibition committee chair Kieran Comerford said: “With over a quarter of a million visitors every year, the Local Enterprise Offices see the National Ploughing Championships as the ideal opportunity to raise the profile of Ireland’s small businesses and startups to a huge audience.
“For visitors looking for products and services for the home, the family or the farm, the Local Enterprise Village will offer every visitor a chance to meet the person behind the company and to buy directly from them, to help support jobs in small businesses all over the country.”
About a third of companies in the Enterprise Village are from the food and drink sector, producing products such as smoked fish patés, low-calorie beef, granola, herbal drinks, ready to bake mixes and high protein snacks.
The village will also feature businesses which manufacture locally for the home and farm, such as rainwater gutters, architectural joinery, blasting machines, push-pull cables and sprayer attachments. In addition to agri-tech products for farmers, visitors will also be able to meet the makers behind furniture, fashion, craft, skincare and sports equipment companies, all based in Ireland.
The 86th National Ploughing Championships run from September 19 to 21 at Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly.
LEO clients taking part in the Local Enterprise Village
Carlow: J & J Services
Cavan: Elena Brennan Jewellery
Clare: Wilde Irish Chocolates
Cork North and West: Agri-txt
Dublin City: Wild by Water
Fingal: Fresh from
Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown: ROC Protection
Galway: Mulrooney Joinery
Galway: Kite Sports
Kerry: The Busy Botanist
Kildare: Wooly Apple Knits
Kilkenny: Aim2Golf
Laois: PaddyO’s Cereal
Leitrim: Magiflo Gutters
Limerick: Irish Artisan Charcoal Company
Longford: Vobe Nitro Coffee
Louth: KooKee
Mayo: Monaghan Bros Bar Furniture Manufacturers
Meath: The Farmer’s Daughter
Monaghan: Rucksnacks
Offaly: Applied Concepts
Roscommon: Costello Personalised Gifts
Sligo: SUIP Manufacturing
Tipperary: Hickeys Bakery
Tipperary: Irish Piedmontese Beef
Waterford: VirtualVet
Waterford: Criostal na Rinne
Westmeath: Watt Footprint
Westmeath: Yeates Natural Skincare Products
Wexford: Coatek
Wicklow: Toby Wagons
Photo (l-r): Diarmuid O’Toole, J&J Services; Sinead Quealy, VirtualVet; Carl Cullen, ROC Protection; Patricia Farrell, Wilde Irish Chocolates; and Colin O’Loan, Irish Artisan Charcoal Company. (Pix: Mark Stedman)