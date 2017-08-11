Micro SME Stars From Every County

11 Aug 2017 | 10.00 am

The network of Local Enterprise Offices plans to boost the profile of small businesses and startups at the National Ploughing Championships in September with a ‘Local Enterprise Village’ that features 31 of the best micro SMEs in Ireland, drawn from every county in the Republic.

LEO exhibition committee chair Kieran Comerford said: “With over a quarter of a million visitors every year, the Local Enterprise Offices see the National Ploughing Championships as the ideal opportunity to raise the profile of Ireland’s small businesses and startups to a huge audience.

“For visitors looking for products and services for the home, the family or the farm, the Local Enterprise Village will offer every visitor a chance to meet the person behind the company and to buy directly from them, to help support jobs in small businesses all over the country.”

About a third of companies in the Enterprise Village are from the food and drink sector, producing products such as smoked fish patés, low-calorie beef, granola, herbal drinks, ready to bake mixes and high protein snacks.

The village will also feature businesses which manufacture locally for the home and farm, such as rainwater gutters, architectural joinery, blasting machines, push-pull cables and sprayer attachments. In addition to agri-tech products for farmers, visitors will also be able to meet the makers behind furniture, fashion, craft, skincare and sports equipment companies, all based in Ireland.

The 86th National Ploughing Championships run from September 19 to 21 at Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

LEO clients taking part in the Local Enterprise Village

Carlow: J & J Services

Cavan: Elena Brennan Jewellery

Clare: Wilde Irish Chocolates

Cork North and West: Agri-txt

Dublin City: Wild by Water

Fingal: Fresh from

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown: ROC Protection

Galway: Mulrooney Joinery

Galway: Kite Sports

Kerry: The Busy Botanist

Kildare: Wooly Apple Knits

Kilkenny: Aim2Golf

Laois: PaddyO’s Cereal

Leitrim: Magiflo Gutters

Limerick: Irish Artisan Charcoal Company

Longford: Vobe Nitro Coffee

Louth: KooKee

Mayo: Monaghan Bros Bar Furniture Manufacturers

Meath: The Farmer’s Daughter

Monaghan: Rucksnacks

Offaly: Applied Concepts

Roscommon: Costello Personalised Gifts

Sligo: SUIP Manufacturing

Tipperary: Hickeys Bakery

Tipperary: Irish Piedmontese Beef

Waterford: VirtualVet

Waterford: Criostal na Rinne

Westmeath: Watt Footprint

Westmeath: Yeates Natural Skincare Products

Wexford: Coatek

Wicklow: Toby Wagons

Photo (l-r): Diarmuid O’Toole, J&J Services; Sinead Quealy, VirtualVet; Carl Cullen, ROC Protection; Patricia Farrell, Wilde Irish Chocolates; and Colin O’Loan, Irish Artisan Charcoal Company. (Pix: Mark Stedman)