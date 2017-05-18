Michael Noonan Decides To Quit Politics

18 May 2017 | 11.43 am

Michael Noonan, who will celebrate his 74th birthday this Sunday, May 21, is bowing out of politics. The Minister for Finance indicated today that he will not be seeking re-election at the next General Election.

In a statement Noonan said: “Following the Taoiseach’s announcement yesterday, I want to state that I do not wish to be considered for Cabinet by his successor, whoever that may be. I have been honoured to serve as Minister for Finance since March 2011 and have introduced six annual budgets and one supplementary budget.

“I believe now is a good time for a new finance minister to take up office. Ireland is the fastest growing economy in Europe, the budget is almost balanced and we are on the cusp of full employment. I will continue to carry out my duties as Minister for Finance until a successor is appointed. I will not be seeking re-election to Dáil Éireann at the next General Election. It has been a privilege to represent the people of Limerick since I was first elected in 1981 and I look forward to continuing to do so until an election is called.”