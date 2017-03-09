Mi Contact App Wins BT Bootcamp Award

09 Mar 2017 | 12.03 pm

An autism app developed by a group of teenagers has scooped the top award at the 2017 BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp.

The app, called Mi Contact, uses applied behaviour analysis to enhance early intervention programmes for children with autism, and to encourage such children to make eye contact.

Following a four-day workshop at NovaUCD, Ciara-Beth Ni Ghríofa (17), Coláiste an Eachréidh, Galway; Ella Brennan (16), Loreto Secondary School, Kilkenny; George Hennessy (17), Midleton College, Cork; Lucy Leonard (15), Tullamore College, Offaly; and Steven Harris (18), Luttrellstown Community College, Dublin, won the best overall team award.

The judging panel said they were impressed by their well-planned and thought out business pitch for Mi Contact, and by the group’s significant progress over the four-day bootcamp, designed to equip students with practical skills and knowledge to transform a creative idea into a viable business proposition.

The project idea was created by Ciara-Beth Ni Ghríofa as her entry to the Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition in January 2017.

Jack O’Connor (18), who attends Desmond College, Limerick, was recognised as the best individual student for demonstrating his in-depth understanding of the process of bringing an idea he had on paper all the way through to project commercialisation.

Shay Walsh, managing director of BT Ireland, said: “We’ve had a fantastic week here at the 2017 BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp, as we’ve watched the transformation of this talented group of people from creative young students into aspiring entrepreneurs.

“As judges and mentors, we’ve been inspired by their growing confidence and ability; and feel a sense of pride as a company to be able to support the next generation of business leaders, academics and professionals. I’d like to congratulate our winning team and indeed everyone who took part in the workshop this week and look forward to following your careers in the years to come.”

Through the week, the groups were coached by a BT business mentor and learned the fundamentals of critical business applications such as patenting, business development, sales, marketing and presentation skills. The aim of the annual bootcamp is assist the participants to develop their entrepreneurial thinking and understanding of the steps required to convert innovative STEM ideas into sustainable businesses.

Photo (l-r) Lucy Leonard, Steven Harris, Ciara-Beth Ni Ghríofa, George Hennessy and Ella Brennan. (Pic: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography)