Mercedes Unveils New X-Class Pickup

01 Aug 2017 | 02.04 pm

From November, drivers who want a pickup rather than just an SUV will be able to drive the Mercedes version, as that’s when the German car company will bring its new X-Class, its first venture into the pickup segment, to Ireland.

The new vehicle has the Mercedes look, with twin-louvre radiator grille and centrally positioned star, and the company says it’s designed to suit all lifestyles and work environments. It comes in three versions — PURE, a basic model for classic robust use; PROGRESSIVE, a crossover in terms of quality feel and comfort; and POWER, a high-end version designed for urban lifestyles.

The X-Class allows the usual levels of customisation, from 17, 18 or 19-inch wheel rims through nine colours, several choices of cockpit trim, six seat covers including two leather options, exterior styling bar, canopies, and covers.

It’s meant to do the work. The X-Class can haul up to 1.1 tonnes on its load bed — sufficient for example to transport seventeen full 50-litre barrels of beer in the cargo area. Towing strength up to 3.5 tonnes gives it power to pull a trailer containing three horses or an eight-metre yacht, says Mercedes. The load bed is designed to be wide enough to fit a Euro-pallet between the wheel arches.

Powering the X-Class is a 2.3-litres high-torque, common-rail diesel engine with a choice of two power outputs — 120kW/163hp in the single turbocharged X220d, and 140kW/190hp in the bi-turbo X250d. Six-speed manual transmission is standard, with seven-speed automatic transmission available on the X250d and X250d 4MATIC models.

No prices have been announced yet, but there is plenty of other detail at the company’s website.