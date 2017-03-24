Mercedes E-Class Coupé Launched In Ireland

24 Mar 2017 | 09.00 am

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé has landed in Ireland. Boasting bigger dimensions and more high-tech specs, Mercedes says that its new Coupé also has a new LED tail light arrangement that is “reminiscent of a jet engine glow”.

The E-Class Coupé slots into the mid-range segment of the luxury market and joins the E-Class line-up alongside the already-introduced saloon and estate, and ahead of the soon-to-be-launched cabriolet.

Larger than its predecessor in terms of overall length, width and height, the E-Class Coupé also provides passengers extra wriggle room, particularly in terms of rear legroom, front and rear shoulder room and rear headroom.

The two-door motor has frameless side windows and no B-pillar to up the style stakes. Other stylistic touches include a long bonnet, low-set diamond patterned grille and broad air intake vents.

The Coupé comes with a choice of two light wood trim packages in open-pore and high-gloss finishes. Interior lighting makes use of LED technology, including optionally available ambient lighting with 64 colour variants.

Initially, one diesel and three petrol engines power the new Coupé, all with start/stop function and all Euro 6 emissions compliant. Mercedes says that other engines will follow.

Models that Mercedes expects to attract the most attention are the E200 petrol and E220d diesel versions. Powered by a 1991cc, 4-cylinder, 184hp engine, the E200 comes on the market at €52,310.

The E220d, powered by a newly developed, 1950cc, 194hp, 4-cylinder diesel engine, launches at €52,995.

Two additional petrol versions, for which prices are not yet available, are the more powerful 245hp E300 (driven by the same 1991cc, 4-cylinder engine) and a 2996cc, 333hp, V6, E400 4MATIC.

Tech features carried forward to the Coupé from the E-Class saloon include a remote parking pilot system that allows the vehicle to be moved into and out of garages and parking spaces remotely.

Full smartphone integration, active brake assist and other driver assistance systems, driver infotainment and the option of partially automated driving are amongst its other features.

And then there’s the ‘jet engine’ tail light. According to Mercedes, this visual feature is facilitated by LED lights employing their crystal optics in an innovative way.