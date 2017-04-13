Mercedes Cuts Price For GLA

13 Apr 2017 | 11.03 am

Mercedes Benz’ entry level GLA SUV will soon be on the Irish market at a price point lower than its predecessor but with a significant upgrade to the standard specification level.

The GLA has also had a number of bodywork, style and equipment changes, and the model sold in Ireland will also include as standard heated front seats, Garmin satellite navigation preparation, Thermotronic air conditioning, Dynamic Select comfort settings, remote online connectivity, LED lights and high beam assist function.

The latest version will launch at €34,759 for the bestselling GLA180d model, a price lower than for the model it replaces. Mercedes has positioned the GLA in its ‘new generation compact class’, and this version has an extended range of engines, modified bumpers, additional light-alloy wheels and a new ‘canyon beige’ colour.

Other changes include LED headlamps to replace the bi-xenon type, while the interior gets new seat covers, new trim and new chrome control panels. At rear, improvements include hands-free access with a boot that can be opened and closed with a foot movement. And one option is a 360-degree camera that projects the surroundings of the car in full on a split screen.

Mercedes has had some success positioning its A-Class cars for the younger market and plans to add three more A models to the current five, as the the average age of current A-Class drivers is roughly 13 years younger than for the preceding series.