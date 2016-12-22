Mercedes And Murphy Sail Together

22 Dec 2016 | 11.05 am

Mercedes Benz has renewed its sponsorship deal with Olympic medallist Annalise Murphy as she begins preparations for Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.

Mercedes is providing a Vito Mixto van for transporting Murphy’s team and equipment to events in Ireland and overseas.

The Laser Radial sailor will be motoring in a the top of range model, with leather seats for five, automatic cruise control and speed limiter, reversing camera and a spacious load-carrying interior, powered by a powerful 190hp, CDI engine.

Under the terms of the deal, Mercedes will add its three-point star logo to Murphy’s sails and clothing. Merc’s head of commercial sales Fergus Conheady commented: “This ensures there’ll be a star not just in the boat but on the boat as well!”

Meanwhile, Mercedes-AMG has wheeled out the AMG E63 version of the new E-Class (above) ahead of its market introduction.

Billed as the most powerful E-Class variant of all time, the base 563hp V8 engine delivers an acceleration time from 0-100 km/h of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

The E63 S-version comes fitted with a 4.0-litre, V8 bi-turbo engine with the promise of 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 300 km/h.

Ciaran Allen, Mercedes-Benz sales manager in Ireland, said that while price will be quoted at time of order, he is guiding a figure in the region of €125.000 for the base model.

Photo: Annalise Murphy with Fergus Conheady and Stephen Byrne, chief executive of Mercedes-Benz in Ireland