Meetings and Conferences at Seafield

Seafield Golf & Spa Hotel, a world class contemporary resort, just an hour south of Dublin at Ballymoney, Co Wexford, set on 160 acres of lush parkland

At Seafield, we provide a number of bespoke meeting rooms and an experienced team. Our team is dedicated to ensuring that all your business needs are catered for, to the highest standards. We make it our business to ensure that your event is a success.

Seafield is the ideal location for your next meeting or conference, with a range of customised conferencing spaces accommodating anywhere from 8 to 300 people, all adorned with natural daylight, complimentary WiFi and with a dedicated team on hand, ready to attend to every detail. We can also fulfil all of your IT and AV requirements with state-of-the-art solutions. Not forgetting our manicured grounds, which provide the perfect backdrop to your outdoor team-building needs or simply for delegates to take a relaxing stroll to our private beach.

Thanks to our team of conference specialists, your meeting will enjoy the coordination that only expertise and experience can assure. With innovative approaches to solving your event problems and rigorous attention to detail, anything from a crucial sales conference to a bustling trade show will be carried off with style.

Here, attention to detail is evident in everything we do. It’s this focus on the little details that, we believe, takes the burden off the organiser’s desk. There’s little we haven’t seen before, and if you surprise us, all the better – we love to rise to a challenge.

Any size conference or event can be accommodated across our 102 deluxe bedrooms. In addition, we also offer 30 Courtyard Apartment suites with either 2 or 3 bedrooms, featuring kitchen and living areas with private balcony and terrace.

Your delegates will enjoy carefully prepared refreshment breaks, lunches, barbecues, or gala evening meal options. We boast a choice of dining options across our 2 AA Rosette award winning Greenroom restaurant, Pavilion Marquee, Golf Clubhouse or our casual dining venue, Village Bar & Grill. Our Executive Chef, Susan Leacy, will gladly create bespoke menu options to meet your specific needs.

Award Winning

For some well-earned down time, delegates can experience our multi-award-winning Oceo Spa, featuring a Thermal Suite with 16 metre Hydrotherapy pool, outdoor vitality pool, sauna, steam room, saunarium, aromatherapy room, monsoon shower, a two floor kaiser gym and relaxation area and spa garden (all complimentary to meeting delegates).

The manicured fairways of our 18 Hole Championship Golf Course provide delegates with unrivalled panoramic views of the Irish Sea. Designed by internationally renowned Peter McEvoy to the highest USGA specifications, our golf course, on its superb coastal setting, provides a true test of every golfer’s game from tee to green. The Clubhouse is finished to the very highest standard and is the perfect setting to reflect, relax and unwind.

Just an hour from Dublin, with a wonderful coast-hugging setting, not to mention our superb golf and exquisite award winning Oceo spa, it doesn’t have to be all work and no play at Seafield Golf and Spa hotel. Each successful event at Seafield begins from a blank canvas — let us design yours.