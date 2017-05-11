11 May 2017 | 08.40 am
Mediavest Top Spender In Irish News Brands
Rate card agency ad spend of €94m in print and online
Media buyer Mediavest spent €14.6m on advertising in Irish newspapers and their websites through 2016, more than double the outlay of the next largest agency spender.
NewsBrands Ireland, the trade body for all national daily and Sunday newspapers, said that total ad spend at rate card values in 2016 was €155m, down 6% from €165m in 2015. The slippage in spend from ad agencies was 4.2% while direct advertising was down 8.9%. Revenue from ad agencies at €94m accounted for 61% of advertising revenue at the NewsBrands titles.
NewsBrands chairman Vincent Crowley said: “Irish news brands are a vibrant, relevant and indispensable part of Irish society. At a time of growing concerns about the vulnerabilities of parts of the digital media supply chain and the recent Google and YouTube ad placement controversies, there is a renewed appreciation from advertisers in the trusted environment and context our news brands provide.”
Mediavest managing director Michael Clancy commented: “Mediavest is delighted to once again be the largest investors in news brands in Ireland. Both on and offline they deliver a valuable audience to our clients in a trusted editorial environment, something that is increasingly important in a world of ‘alternative facts’ and fake news’.”
NewsBrands Ireland was formerly National Newspapers of Ireland and is the representative body for all national newspapers, print and online.
NewsBrands Ireland’s 2016 Agency League Table
|Position
|1 January 2016 to 31 December 2016
|Ad Spend
|1
|Mediavest
|14,580,492
|2
|Mediacom
|7,613,722
|3
|Mindshare Media
|7,238,702
|4
|Starcom
|7,092,206
|5
|MediaWorks
|6,559,111
|6
|Carat
|5,554,425
|7
|OMD
|5,192,904
|8
|MEC Ireland
|4,064,272
|9
|Initiative
|3,814,989
|10
|Vizeum
|2,857,354
|11
|Zenith Optimedia
|2,331,179
|12
|PHD Media (Ireland)
|2,000,427
|13
|Maxus
|1,675,879
|14
|Pierce Media
|1,182,906
|15
|Havas Media Ireland
|976,096
|16
|Javelin Advertising
|926,795
|17
|Focus Advertising
|855,218
|18
|Engage Communications
|831,535
|19
|Hopkins Communications
|639,616
|20
|Ad Vantage Media
|539,473
|Total Revenue from Agencies
|94,305,122
|Total Revenue from Direct Sources
|60,258,651
|GRAND TOTAL
|154,563,773
Photo: Michael Clancy (left) and Vincent Crowley. (Pic: Colm Mahady/Fennell Photography)