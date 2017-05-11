Mediavest Top Spender In Irish News Brands

11 May 2017 | 08.40 am

Rate card agency ad spend of €94m in print and online

Media buyer Mediavest spent €14.6m on advertising in Irish newspapers and their websites through 2016, more than double the outlay of the next largest agency spender.

NewsBrands Ireland, the trade body for all national daily and Sunday newspapers, said that total ad spend at rate card values in 2016 was €155m, down 6% from €165m in 2015. The slippage in spend from ad agencies was 4.2% while direct advertising was down 8.9%.  Revenue from ad agencies at €94m accounted for 61% of advertising revenue at the NewsBrands titles.

NewsBrands chairman Vincent Crowley said: “Irish news brands are a vibrant, relevant and indispensable part of Irish society. At a time of growing concerns about the vulnerabilities of parts of  the digital media supply chain and the recent Google and YouTube ad placement controversies, there is a renewed appreciation from advertisers in the trusted environment and context our news brands provide.”

Mediavest managing director Michael Clancy commented: “Mediavest is delighted to once again be the largest investors in news brands in Ireland.  Both on and offline they deliver a valuable audience to our clients in a trusted editorial environment, something that is increasingly important in a world of ‘alternative facts’ and fake news’.”

NewsBrands Ireland  was formerly National Newspapers of Ireland and is the representative body for all national newspapers, print and online.

NewsBrands Ireland’s 2016 Agency League Table

Position 1 January 2016 to 31 December 2016 Ad Spend
1 Mediavest 14,580,492
2 Mediacom 7,613,722
3 Mindshare Media 7,238,702
4 Starcom 7,092,206
5 MediaWorks 6,559,111
6 Carat 5,554,425
7 OMD 5,192,904
8 MEC Ireland 4,064,272
9 Initiative 3,814,989
10 Vizeum 2,857,354
11 Zenith Optimedia 2,331,179
12 PHD Media (Ireland) 2,000,427
13 Maxus 1,675,879
14 Pierce Media 1,182,906
15 Havas Media Ireland   976,096
16 Javelin Advertising 926,795
17 Focus Advertising 855,218
18 Engage Communications 831,535
19 Hopkins Communications 639,616
20 Ad Vantage Media 539,473
Total Revenue from Agencies 94,305,122
Total Revenue from Direct Sources 60,258,651
GRAND TOTAL 154,563,773

 

 

Photo: Michael Clancy (left) and Vincent Crowley. (Pic: Colm Mahady/Fennell Photography)

 

 

