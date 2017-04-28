McElwaine Security Services Expands South To Dublin

28 Apr 2017 | 03.08 pm

RAS Group in Dublin has merged with Belfast-based McElwaine Security Services. The northern firm was established in 1996 and provides specialist electronic security services and solutions, along with CCTV monitoring, lone worker, social alarms, public space monitoring, and site management.

RAS Group has been in the security business for over 30 years. “The RAS Group is known for its thoroughness, strength and reliability in providing a complete end to end service through one point of contact, ” said Martin Stairs, managing director of RAS Group. “By working together, we can achieve a wider understanding of these qualities, particularly in relation to core operational strengths in consultation, design, installation, commissioning, monitoring and on-going site management.”

Both companies have significant interests in each other’s territories, with multinational clients in the pharmaceutical, education, government, retail and petroleum sectors.

Jason McElwaine, managing director of the northern company, said that Brexit “was a consideration” in concluding the merger but not the main motivating factor. “New cross-border compliance, regulatory and transactional issues may emerge, but we can better meet these challenges as one company and with fibre connections there is no limit to our potential together,” he said.

“In Martin Stairs the RAS Group has the considerable advantage of a founding family ethos. That is evident through their people business approach, the quality of their work, industry accreditations and secure customer base. That provides an excellent fit for our own company culture and adds up to 40 years of combined experience.

“This merger demonstrates our commitment to building McElwaine Security across Ireland and Europe, but my first and immediate focus is filling new jobs at the Dublin office.”

Photo: Martin Stairs (left) and Jason McElwaine