Mazda Partners With Pro12 Rugby

03 May 2017 | 03.01 pm

Mazda has become an official partner to the Pro12 rugby final series, continuing its tradition of support for Connacht Rugby, with the final taking place at Lansdowne Road on May 27.

Mazda took the opportunity to reveal its new CX-5 at the Aviva Stadium, with Ireland scrum half Kieran Marmion present to hand back the Guinness Pro12 trophy to the tournament organisers on behalf of the reigning champions, Connacht Rugby.

Dermot Rigley, marketing director for Pro12 Rugby, said: “Mazda Ireland know exactly how to engage with rugby fans, thanks to their long-standing relationship with Connacht and we’re excited to see that replicated throughout the Guinness Pro12 Final Series. There’s a terrific vibrancy around the Pro12 right now so it’s a great time for Mazda Ireland to join us and our other partners.”

The Guinness Pro12 Championship is made up 12 clubs — four Irish, four Welsh, two Scottish and two Italian — which compete over 22 regular season rounds to reach the Final Series. The Final Series is made up of the two semi-finals and the final with the semi-finals taking place on the weekend of 19/20 May, followed by the final on 27 May.

With two teams battling to join Leinster Rugby, Munster Rugby and Scarlets in the Series, one lucky rugby fan will be in with the chance to experience the second-generation Mazda CX-5 for themselves. The CX-5 is a compact SUV, and the new version is the first model ever with the full range of SKYACTIV Technology.

Mazda Ireland managing director John Perry said: “Mazda has a very strong heritage in Irish rugby, having sponsored last year’s Championship winners for almost a decade. Driving forward, we are thrilled to sign up as an official partner of the 2017 Guinness Pro12 Final Series, which will enable us to deepen our association with rugby supporters across the country as we prepare to launch the all new Mazda CX-5 into the Irish market.”

Tickets for the semis and for the final are available from Ticketmaster.

Photo: John Perry (left) and Dermot Rigley