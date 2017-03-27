How Many People Rely On Golf For Their Living?

27 Mar 2017 | 04.32 pm

People spend €7m more on food and drink in golf clubs than they do on their golf clubs and other golfing equipment, according to a report by the Confederation of Golf in Ireland, which says €46m is spent on food and drink while €39m goes on golfing equipment.

But club membership fees outweigh both together, coming in at €94m annually, while the research also shows that 9,030 people are directly employed in the golf sector on the island of Ireland, with 6,800 in the Republic.

Golf clubs are the most significant employers with 34% of the total, followed by the golf equipment and sportswear sectors (13%) and the tourism and accommodation industries (11%).

Prepared by the Sport Industry Research Centre at Sheffield Hallam University, the report also shows that golf contributes €202m to the Republic’s economy, with the biggest single chunk of this coming through the activities of clubs, at 44% or €89m.

CGI chairman Redmond O’Donoghue said: “We commissioned this piece of research because, for too long, we lacked specificity with regard to the economic impact that our sport makes in the wider Irish community. This study proves that golf plays a far more important role in our economy than many would have expected.

“We plan to use this study to underpin our arguments for greater support for the game of golf from both the public and the private sectors. It is quite clear now that golf, as well as being a healthy and enjoyable activity, makes a significant contribution to the economy.”

There are 281,000 adult golfers in the Republic and 103,000 in Northern Ireland, of whom 160,000 play the sport at least once every four weeks. Golf participation rates in the Republic are higher than in the UK, with 7.9% of the Irish population participating in golf during the year, compared 7.4% in the UK.

Some other findings:

About 4.7% of the adult population in the Republic are members of a golf club, nearly one in every 20 adults. In England the figure is close to one in 100 adults.

Consumer spend per adult golfer in the Republic of Ireland reaches an average of €1,350 per annum.

Golf contributes €93 million to the Exchequer in corporation tax and VAT.

Photo: Pat Finn, CEO, of Golfing Union of Ireland, with Redmond O’Donoghue, Simon Shibli from Sheffield Hallam University and Sinead Heraty, CEO of the Irish Ladies’ Golf Union. (Pic: Golffile/ Fran Caffrey)