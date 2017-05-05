May Day As Tories Head For Landslide Election

05 May 2017 | 02.23 pm

Theresa May’s Conservative party is on target in the British local elections to beat Margaret Thatcher’s 1983 landslide.

The Tories look likely to win around 400 seats in the election, which is also seeing a near wipeout for Ukip, while the Labour party under Jeremy Corbyn has also haemorrhaged seats.

Adam Jepsen, founder of London-based firm Financial Spreads, said that the Tories’ impressive early gains are moving its UK election spread betting markets.

“Yesterday, our market on Conservative seats market was 388.5 to 392.5. The market has now moved about 10 seats higher to 398 — 402 seats, i.e. predicting the Tories will win 400 seats at the election,” said Jepsen.

“The increase is coming directly at the expense of the beleaguered Labour party, who are only expected to win 152 seats. Our Labour party seats market is now at 150 to 154, down 10 seats from yesterday’s quote.”

Jepsen noted that if the market is correct, the Conservative party should win 152 seats at the UK election and beat Margaret Thatcher’s 1983 landslide win of 144 seats.