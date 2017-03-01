Matheson Hosts Brexit Briefing In London

01 Mar 2017 | 10.30 am

Law firm Matheson has hosted a breakfast briefing at the House of Lords in London at which a former European Commissioner said that the Brexit vote was not “an accident or a fluke” and dismissed outright the idea of a second vote on the issue.

Lord Jonathan Hill, formerly Commissioner for Financial Stability, told the briefing that his view was that Brexit would not result in an exodus of businesses from London and the rest of the UK.

Hill described a shifting mood in the British capital, saying that “people don’t want to leave London”. While businesses have to make decisions in their interest, it wouldn’t be like “a switch flicking” and the City of London wouldn’t suddenly “migrate to Paris, Frankfurt or elsewhere”.

Around 200 financial sector executives attended the breakfast, which was also addressed by minister Eoghan Murphy, who strongly reasserted Ireland’s commitment to the European Union. “London will continue to be a strong global financial services centre and that this is in the EU’s interest,” he added

Murphy also set out the levels of investment and planning being undertaken by the Irish government to prepare for any opportunities arising from Brexit and cited common language and legal systems, availability of talent, and tax and regulatory provisions as the basis for Ireland as the “natural location of choice” for UK companies, or those based in the UK, who wanted a gateway in to the EU once Brexit is complete.

Matheson has created a Brexit Forum on its website. Managing partner Michael Jackson commented on the importance of the Irish-UK relationship, particularly in relation to business to business engagement. He said that “Ireland’s approach differs from others” and it is “welcomed by the clients we talk to in London”. He said that the approach was based on “partnership rather than predatory engagement”.

Jackson said the two-year window to negotiate a deal once Article 50 has been triggered is less than the average time it takes for an EU Directive to pass through the legislative process, and significantly shorter than the average time it takes to negotiate international trade deals.

Photo (l-r): Eoghan Murphy, Jonathan Hill, Elizabeth Grace and Michael Jackson