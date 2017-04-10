Matheson Appoints 12 New Partners

10 Apr 2017 | 03.20 pm

Irish law firm Matheson has appointed 12 new partners, in what is its largest partner promotions round in over a decade. The new partners will work with clients in areas such as tax, data privacy and commercial real estate.

The 12 new Matheson partners and their practice areas are:

Matthew Broadstock (Tax)

Emma Doherty (Corporate International Business)

Leonie Dunne (Commercial Real Estate)

Laura Gleeson (Banking and Financial Services)

Stuart Kennedy (Asset Finance)

Brian McCloskey (Corporate M&A)

Madeline McDonnell (Corporate M&A)

Claire McLoughlin (Commercial Litigation and Dispute Resolution)

Barry O’Connor (Asset Management and Investment Funds)

Donal O’Donovan (Banking)

Karen Reynolds (Commercial Litigation and Dispute Resolution)

Kevin Smith (Tax)

Commenting on the appointments, Michael Jackson, managing partner at Matheson, said: “These partners have exceptional skills across important growth areas in the Irish economy post-Brexit, and have demonstrated unrelenting drive to deliver outstanding results for our clients.”

He added: “We are in a period of unprecedented change. Internationally significant political and economic events, such as Brexit, present new opportunities and challenges for Ireland, and for our domestic and international companies operating here.

“Our 12 new partners are reflective of the ongoing demand we are experiencing for high-quality advice from lawyers who are immersed in their industry sectors.”

Photo: (L-R) Leonie Dunne, Donal O’Donovan, Laura Gleeson, Madeline McDonnell, Brian McCloskey, Michael Jackson, Barry O’Connor, Kevin Smith, Stuart Kennedy, Emma Doherty, Claire McLoughlin, Karen Reynolds and Matthew Broadstock