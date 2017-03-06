Master’s Information Evening For NUI Galway

06 Mar 2017 | 11.10 am

The Discipline of Management in the Cairnes School of Business and Economics at NUI Galway will host an open information evening for its three Master’s programmes on Thursday, March 9, from 6pm.

The information evening, which will take place in in CA118 in the Cairnes Building, will provide an opportunity for prospective students to meet the programme directors, faculty members and successful graduates now working in key roles in Google, Accenture and Qualtrics.

The MSc in Human Resource Management (HRM) is a one-year full-time programme accredited by the Chartered Institute for Personnel and Development (CIPD). The MSc HRM is designed to develop a thorough knowledge and applied competence in the fundamentals of human resource management and employment relations.

Students learn the nature of work and explore human resource policy and practice in national and multinational organisations. The programme includes an international study visit to Toulouse Business School in France.

The one-year full-time MSc in International Management (IM) provides students with in-depth knowledge and expertise in the principles and application of international business and management.

The degree provides a solid foundation for a career in international management with multinational corporations, internationally-focused and newly internationalising domestic firms. The MSc IM includes an international study visit to Hong Kong.

The MSc in Strategy, Innovation and People Management (SIPM) focuses on three critical determinants of enterprise success and their interfaces. The MSc SIPM is an innovative programme designed and developed to meet graduate and employer needs in the globalised smart economy.

It is one of only a small number of programmes accredited by the CIPD and is unique in focusing on other critical areas of management in addition to HRM.

Dr Alma McCarthy, head of the Management Discipline at NUI Galway, said: “The MSc programmes in HRM, IM and SIPM have been running for a number of years and we are very proud of the achievements of our graduates.

“Many of our graduates hold senior roles in leading international companies including Accenture, Google, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Intel and Amazon. Graduates also play key roles in national organisations including IBEC, Enterprise Ireland, the Civil Service and The Irish Times.”

Full details about each programme are available here.