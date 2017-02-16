Martin Naughton Honoured For Business Excellence

16 Feb 2017 | 07.45 am

Glen Dimplex founder Martin Naughton has been inducted to the Business Excellence Institute’s Hall of Fame. The occasion was marked at at gala dinner in the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin last evening. BEX is a membership body that promotes excellence in management.

As he collected his award, Naughton recalled his every early days in business when he first set up Glen Electric in 1973, a small electrical appliance manufacturer. He told how he hadn’t seen his parents for some four months and, feeling a bit guilty, he called in one evening. Lying on his parents’ living room a new Dimplex heater, made by one of his rivals (which Naughton later acquired).

“But Mum,” said Martin, “I would have given you a heater for free – you didn’t have to go and buy one.”

“Yes son, I know you are very kind,” replied his mother. “But your father and I had a discussion about it and we wanted to buy a good one.”

Glen Dimplex currently employs over 10,000 people and has annual revenues in excess of €2 billion.

Also honoured by BEX were Don Haider, Professor Emeritus of Strategy Northwestern University, and Eileen McDonnell, CEO of Penn Mutual

Photo: Martin Naughton (right) with Don Haider and Eileen McDonnell