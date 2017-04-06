Markets Insight From IG

06 Apr 2017 | 09.20 am

David Lynch’s trading month has involved watching traders struggle to make up their mind about the direction currencies should take this year, with yo-yo exchange rates a feature of markets in Q1. David Lynch is Premium Client Manager with IG

Substantial swings in the euro/sterling exchange rate was a notable feature of the first quarter of 2017. In January, sterling weakened from 85c to 88c, and then firmed back to under 85c towards the end of February. That yo-yo trend continued through March, with pound weakness followed by rebounds.

There have been a number of factors influencing traders. The general consensus of a weak trend for sterling was complicated by the political outlook in Europe, with elections in the Netherlands and France raising the possibility of disruption to the single currency project. Rising inflation in the UK also led to speculation than the Bank of England will have to raise UK interest rates sooner than it might like.

The BoE is between a rock and a hard place. Inflation has hit its highest level in over two years, due to higher oil prices and sterling devaluation. However, the general market view is that the BoE won’t raise rates until there is more clarity on the economic implications of Brexit.

In periods when the euro weakened, sterling short sellers had to scramble to cover their positions. In the longer term, the view from most traders is that sterling is going to struggle, and there is more confidence in the single currency after the outcome of the Dutch election.

With the dollar, at the end of 2016 the exchange rate trend with the euro was on a direction towards parity. The assumption was that the Federal Reserve would implement of three or four rate rises of 25 basis points through 2017. After comments from Fed chair Janet Yellen, the best guess now is two to three rate hikes this year. So the US isn’t as aggressive on interest rates as traders thought, and at the same time political worries over the eurozone have receded for the moment.

In the markets for indices and equities, there’s a view emerging that the so-called Trump Rally is short on substance. Global stock markets have enjoyed a healthy period since the beginning of last year, with the gains coming in the teeth of successive crises for investors, in the form of oil, Brexit and then the US election.

On a pure price change basis, the S&P 500 has led the way, gaining over a fifth since January 2016, while Europe and Japan have lagged. With the EuroStoxx 600 having returned just over 5% since the beginning of 2016, there are increasing calls for European markets to outperform on a relative basis.

The FTSE 100 has enjoyed an impressive bounce, led by a resurgence in oil and mining stocks. It now looks to be overvalued on an earnings basis, on a current P/E of 39, versus 20 for the DAX and 22 for the S&P 500. As the impact of a weakened pound begins to wear off, perhaps the FTSE 100’s outperformance will be eroded to a greater extent.

Some IG clients who trade indices markets use them as a hedge. If they are heavily weighted in UK equities, and they feel the market has run ahead of itself, they might short the index as a hedge, rather than incurring the commissions involved in disposing of the stocks.