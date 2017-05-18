Market Lane Deal For Green Fingered Startup

18 May 2017 | 03.30 pm

Green Space, a Cork startup that grows organic produce, has signed a commercial partnership with the Market Lane Collection restaurant group, worth €150,000.

The 2015 company was founded by Ellie O’Donovan, who uses a combination of organic growing techniques and hydroponic (i.e. soilless) systems to grow produce for restaurants and cafes who favour a strong eco and low food mile offer.

Green Space is located in Cork’s inner city and the Market Lane deal is for the group’s four restaurants — Orso, Castle Café Blackrock, Elbow Lane and the Elbow Lane nanobrewery – all of which are in close proximity.

Green Space will initially supply the group with salad leaves, herbs and micro greens, eventually extending its range to include hops for the nanobrewery and the group’s other plant-based needs.

O’Donovan learned her trade on the Mount Juliette Estate and more recently at Market Lane’s restaurant garden at Blackrock Castle.

Conrad Howard, who owns the Elbow Lane brew and smokehouse, said: “This new investment further consolidates our policy of sourcing local, staying local and sustainable growing.”

Ellie O’Donovan said: “At Green Space we pick and deliver to order locally to ensure optimum flavour and nutritional content. Our growing methods do not deplete soil or waste water. They also avoid the carbon emissions and nutrient loss associated with food transportation and can be grown all year-round.”

Photo: Conrad Howard, Market Lane Collection, and Ellie O’Donovan, Green Space