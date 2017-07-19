Management Reshuffle At Mindshare

19 Jul 2017 | 09.53 am

Media agency Mindshare has announced a restructure of its management team. The company, which was founded in Ireland in 1999, is part of GroupM’s media agency portfolio, the world’s largest media investment group.

Ken Nolan has been promoted to the position of chief operating officer (COO). The appointment coincides with Emma O’Doherty stepping down as managing director for personal reasons; she is taking up the new role of chief planning officer.

As COO, Nolan is responsible for the day-to-day operations and management of the agency. He will report directly to CEO Bill Kinlay. “There has never been a more exciting time to be a part of media,” said Nolan. “The pace of change and the need for Mindshare to play a greater role within our clients’ business have never been clearer.”

As chief planning officer, O’Doherty will focus on improving client servicing and planning. “I’ve been incredibly proud to lead Mindshare alongside Bill Kinlay for the past six years,” said O’Doherty. “I am looking forward to developing our product to answer changing client and consumer needs. New talent and an expanded leadership team will bring Mindshare and our clients to even greater levels of success.”

Other members of Mindshare Ireland’s leadership team include Dave Bruen (managing partner), David Ahlstrom (head of invention) and David Kirkpatrick (chief strategy and digital officer).

“This new management structure is built to exploit the talent in the agency and comes at a time when Mindshare is looking to ambitiously harness its adaptive marketing ethos and further develop media planning services and solutions for our clients,” said CEO Bill Kinlay.

Kinlay has been CEO of Mindshare in Ireland since he founded the office in 1999. He also has responsibility for GroupM in Ireland and has recently led its fully integrated trading roll-out.

Among Mindshare’s clients are Unilever, Bord Gáis Energy, Enterprise Ireland, Fáilte Ireland, Ford, Peter Mark and Woodies.

Photo: Bill Kinlay (left), Emma O’Doherty and Ken Nolan