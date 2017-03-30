Malone Group Saddles Up For CFI Fundraiser

30 Mar 2017 | 09.29 am

Dublin-based project management company Malone Group will be the key sponsor for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland’s (CFI) flagship fundraiser on April 13 next.

CFI’s 65 Roses Day fundraiser, so-named after the way in which young children are first taught to say the words ‘cystic fibrosis’, is taking place as part of Cystic Fibrosis National Awareness Week, from April 10 to 16.

The event will see volunteers take to streets and shopping centres across the country selling purple roses with the aim of raising €100,000 for cystic fibrosis services. Malone Group is supporting a three-week national radio advertising campaign for CFI, fronted by Cystic Fibrosis Ireland ambassador, RTÉ presenter Keelin Shanley.

David Gannon, managing director of Malone Group, said: “Apart from the sponsorship being provided to the national radio advertising campaign, our staff are also getting involved in a 65 Roses Challenge which will see them undertaking a 65k cycle and hopefully raising a lot more funds.

“We’d encourage others to join with us in flying the flag for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland by either sponsoring our staff, or organising 65 Roses Challenges of their own.”

CFI depends on public support for the bulk of the funding it needs for services. Fergal Smyth, fundraising manager for CFI, commented: “Our 65 Roses Day appeal is a vital part of ensuring that we can continue to provide services so desperately needed by people with cystic fibrosis and their families.”

Photo: (From left) Pearl Mowlds, Malone Group; Philip Watt, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland; Keelin Shanley, RTÉ presenter; and David Gannon, Malone Group (Pic: Shane O’Neill)