What Makes A Good Commercial Lawyer?

21 Mar 2017 | 04.33 pm

Good commercial lawyers – what qualities do law firms look for? Emily Styles canvassed the opinions of Managing Partners in some of Ireland’s largest commercial law firms

Declan Black, Managing Partner, Mason Hayes & Curran

We like smart, commercial, responsive people who are technically excellent and who are first class communicators. A balanced outlook, personal resilience, ambition without arrogance, a sense of curiosity and a true service ethic completes the picture.

Bryan Bourke, Managing Partner, William Fry

You need really bright people who really understand the law and will drive transactions, but also who can relate to clients, understand their needs and priorities – essentially people who listen. You also need people who are strong and can bring the clients along.

Philip Lee, Managing Partner, Philip Lee

We attract and recruit bright and brilliant people. On a personal level I always look to see if I can recruit lawyers that understand a sense of justice and have a social conscience. Even though we are a commercial law firm, I greatly value lawyers who understand the importance of their role in society. We seek to recruit lawyers that have a passion about their area and who believe that they can, in their particular field of expertise, become the best in the world.

They join us because the firm offers close access to clients and the flexibility to hone their commercial skills. Our brand is also often cited as a draw to those choosing to work with us. We place a strong focus on business development, encouraging greater commercial thinking at both partner and associate level. They are hungry to develop the softer skills. The challenge is time and allowing space for the non-fee earning work.

Julian Yarr, Managing Partner, A&L Goodbody

We expect legal smarts – as do our clients – and we focus on attracting and developing lawyers who are hungry to deliver great client service, have an international outlook, provide advice in the context of commercial reality and who are outstanding team players.

Barry Devereux, Managing Partner, McCann FitzGerald

The two main currencies required from law firms are quality and experience. These factors, along with technical expertise and good client and market understanding, are important factors in our evaluation of potential employees and trainees. As mentioned earlier, we have hired very significant numbers in the last 12 months – more than any other Irish law firm – at all levels of experience, to respond to increasing client demands.

In their earlier years, lawyers may lack client and market experience. As part of our associate development plan, we look to place our lawyers on secondment so that they can gain a better understanding, first-hand, of our clients and the business environments within which they operate.This continued investment in employee training and development remains a priority, allowing the firm continue to build a sustainable, high performance culture.

Richard Martin, Managing Partner, Ronan Daly Jermyn

Our clients need and expect excellent legal counsel. We recognise that, outside of legal advices, industry knowledge is essential in order to anticipate and provide proactive client service. An appreciation for our clients’ commercial objectives and ability to partner with them to help achieve those goals is a quality we look for in all of our lawyers. We want them to understand the commercial reasons for our clients’ legal needs, so they are not just drafting the contract, but understanding the strategy for entering into the contract in the first place.

Garry Ferguson, Managing Partner, Walkers

Technical skills are a given. After that we look for awareness that there is no substitute for consistent hard work and dedication. Finally, and this will sound completely trite, but we also only hire people we like working and spending time with. We have a protracted and exhaustive recruitment process for our senior bench in particular – it takes time to assess whether someone will be a good fit.

Nicholas Butcher, Managing Partner, Maples and Calder

We are an entrepreneurial and commercially orientated firm, so in addition to technical excellence and a commitment to top client service we are also looking for a spark of business awareness and commercial flair. The overall fit is very important to us so we look for people who can develop strong client relationships and work well alongside the existing team. All our people of course have differing strengths and personalities so we look for complementary skill sets to ensure our teams reach a high performance. We also believe in providing tailored training for our lawyers which is beneficial to the team and the business needs of our clients.

Catherine Guy, Managing Partner, ByrneWallace

Key qualities are solid training and development (which we provide our lawyers through our own in house learning and development programmes) and strong technical ability and understanding of their sector. We also seek lawyers with strong intellectual capacity, an ability to listen and understand client objectives, and a genuine commitment to client service coupled with an ability to communicate well and work well with colleagues, peers and clients.

We know that it takes time and commitment for lawyers to mature and develop the commercial understanding that we require – it is not so much that candidates necessarily lack an attribute, but more the case that there are skills to be developed at different stages of a career. Law firms need to be able to provide the right kind of ongoing training and development and mentoring and we have made a commitment to this by building our own development programmes and providing workshop and case study based training.

Michael Jackson, Managing Partner, Matheson

The opportunities for growth presented by market developments mean that we are actively recruiting for good commercial lawyers across our practice areas at this time. Some Irish lawyers in London have been unsettled by Brexit and this is proving a good source for us. We look for lawyers who are technically excellent in their field, who are collaborative, who are solutions driven, who understand the importance of client care and of building deep and lasting relationships with clients, who share our firm values and who want to advance their careers in a supportive and progressive culture.