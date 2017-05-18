Make Mobility The Rule In Digital Transformation

18 May 2017 | 09.44 am

Sponsored Content

European businesses are taking control of IT transformation with new infrastructure solutions. A new report by Interxion and IDC maps the consequent trends in IT infrastructure housing

Some companies are born digital. Others have to work at it. No matter how their journey began, the most forward-looking digital enterprises have created an ideal back-office environment that supports what they do in the front office to grow their business. That journey is more urgent than ever.

Interxion commissioned IDC to survey 752 European enterprises, to understand how the rise of digital, as well as public and hybrid cloud, are affecting IT infrastructure and networking.

The research found that 52% of European enterprises said that it is very important or critical that they can operate as a digital enterprise within the next two years. Additionally, 29% of respondents rated their speed of progress toward digital transformation as “fast” while 6% said they were moving “very fast.”

Why the urgency? The research found that the companies that are moving the fastest toward digital transformation are also the ones who rate digital as an important capability for short- and long-term success. The faster these companies move, the quicker they accelerate away from their competitors, gaining an important edge now and in the future.

What is a digital enterprise?

Digital transformation is a fairly broad term, but for the purposes of this research, Interxion focused on a simple proposition. Enterprises today are challenged to achieve more, whether that means creating new products faster, improving customer engagement or playing a larger role in more global markets.

To reach their goals, top digital enterprises use emerging technologies – Big Data, cloud, mobile, social media – to transform existing processes or do something new.

Who’s moving the fastest?

Our research found that IT infrastructure is often a key enabler of digital transformation. Among the group of survey respondents who are making the fastest progress toward digital – our ‘digital leaders’ – the flexibility and performance of IT infrastructure was the most influential success factor.

In terms of specific infrastructure capabilities, the hybrid cloud stood out as a priority for respondents. About 53% of total respondents said they currently or plan to use a hybrid cloud solution – that figure was 72% among digital leaders. The research showed a growing preference toward off-premises IT, with 50% of respondents saying they expect to reduce their use of on-premises data centres within the next three years.

Why move off-site?

European enterprises want to move infrastructure closer to their customers, and as business becomes increasingly global, this often means working with third-party data centre providers for access to in-country facilities.

All of Interxion’s Dublin campuses provide direct access to the data and trading highways between Europe and the USA with two transatlantic submarine cable systems. Interxion’s services allow companies to extend their reach into new domestic, regional and international markets.

Ultimately, the research found that the top digital enterprises in Europe view their infrastructure decisions through a business lens. So it is important that IT managers have an input into the overall business strategy of their company, because by thinking strategically about their infrastructure, these businesses are able to scale and improve their position in the increasingly competitive digital economy.