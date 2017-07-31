Majority Of Firms Cautious On Growth

31 Jul 2017 | 02.57 pm

Bank of Ireland’s economic pulse index reached its second-highest level so far this year in July, standing at 94.0 for the month which was 2.2 points up on the June figure and 2.8 percentage points higher than a year ago.

The measure also shows some small recovery in consumer confidence, with the consumer pulse edging up in recent months and now at its highest level since the UK’s decision to leave the EU in June 2016.

The Business Pulse was still some distance off its pre-Brexit levels. Industry was up for a fourth month running, with larger firms generally more positive, while both services and construction also picked up, whereas the retail sector stayed subdued. While Brexit is a worry for many firms and the related uncertainty has taken a toll on sentiment, two in three businesses still have ambitions to expand over the next 1 to 3 years. Of these, one third is looking to actively pursue opportunities to grow, with the other two thirds adopting a more cautious approach to growth.

The Consumer Pulse came in at 96.6 this month, up 0.2 on last month and 6.9 on this time last year, with households a little more upbeat about their current finances but no more optimistic about the economy in general.

The Bank of Ireland Economic Pulse survey is conducted in conjunction with the European Commission, with the data feeding into the EU Commission.

The Economic Pulse surveys are conducted by Ipsos MRBI among 1,000 households and over 2,000 businesses on a range of topics including the economy, their financial situation, spending plans, house price expectations and business activity.

Chief economist Loretta O’Sullivan (pictured) said: “Consumer confidence has been edging up over the past few months. Ongoing employment and income gains contributed to this, with the July survey indicating that 40% consider it is easy to find or change jobs, up from 30% a year ago, while two in five are also expecting a pay rise in the next 12 months.

“Households appear to be getting to grips with the two big curve balls of 2016; the UK’s decision to leave the EU and Trump taking the reins at the Oval office. What Brexit might mean for the economy was very much to the fore immediately after the referendum result. And this time last year, over two in five households indicated that were holding out on spending money because they weren’t sure what way economic policy was going to go. However with GDP and the labour market putting in a better than expected performance in the opening months of this year, the initial shock looks to be wearing off, with the number holding out on spending down to one in three in this month’s survey.”

On housing, the number of those surveyed which expect house prices to increase by more than 5% over the coming year ticked up in the month. Among respondents, 57% think it is a good time to sell, with the Dublin figure higher at 65%.

Home Improvements

O’Sullivan commented: “Time of life, more space and the cost of renting top the list of reasons for wanting to buy a home, while rising house prices top the list of barriers to doing so. This was particularly evident in the capital where just two in five consider it a good time to purchase a property compared to one in two nationally.”

“Against this backdrop, some households are opting to renovate their existing property instead of moving. CSO data show that spending on improvements was up significantly in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2016, while the latest Pulse results indicate that 27% are likely to spend a large sum of money on home improvements or renovations in the next 12 months.”

Among regions, the three-month moving averages showed an improvement in sentiment in July 2017 in the Rest of Leinster and Connacht/Ulster, with little change in Munster but some softening in Dublin, down by two points.