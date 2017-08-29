Magnet Rolls Out Free WiFi In Galway

29 Aug 2017 | 02.12 pm

An innovative free and high-speed public wifi network in Galway has created a ‘wifi corridor’ in the heart of the city stretching from Eyre Square to Spanish Arch.

The initiative between Magnet Networks and the Galway business community — the first in Ireland – will create a digital corridor in the heart of the city. Magnet has had free wifi in place at Spanish Arch for the past year, since the company first provided the service for the Galway Food Festival.

Now, with Galway 2020 on the horizon, Magnet is supporting the city-wide initiative by providing free wifi to the whole city centre.

Regional sales director Philip Clapperton (pictured) said: “Everyone we spoke to in the business community in Galway said they would love to have free wifi in the city, but it had never materialised. “When Galway 2020 was announced last year there was a great push locally to get behind the initiative, so we decided to see what it would take to expand the wifi to the city centre as a whole.

“With positive engagement from local businesses such as Anthony Ryan’s and Lazlo Jewellers, we have installed the second phase of the wifi service which provides coverage along Shop Street and William Street. Future phases will complete a digital corridor from Spanish Arch, up Shop Street and onto Eyre Square.”

The project is financed by sponsorship arrangements in which the sponsoring business has an advert displayed on the login page, together with a promotional offer sent to each person after they log in.

“For example, if a local restaurant sponsored the wifi, they would be able to send out a coupon at a set time to everyone who has logged on that day giving them 10% off,” said Clapperton.