Magee 1866 Unveils Latest Menswear Collection

02 Mar 2017 | 03.02 pm

Donegal clothes brand Magee 1866 has launched its Spring/Summer 2017 menswear collection, which is sold online, at the company’s flagship Dublin store on South Anne Street, Arnotts and selected menswear retailers..

Creative director Charlotte Temple said the collection pays testament to the brand’s heritage and over 150 years of designing and weaving luxury natural fabrics, brought to life in classic yet on trend collections.

“For SS17 expect a relaxed, luxurious lifestyle collection, featuring occasion suits, jackets, washed chinos, weekend knitwear, classic checks and print shirts,” said Temple. “The look is timeless and elegant with a romantic feel, and perfect for the discerning man who enjoys fashion and appreciates individuality and quality.”

Temple added: “Think intricate attention to detail with contrast stitch details and colourful opulent pattern linings, while texture and colour play an important part in this collection, adding depth and luxury.”

Fabrics used in the collection include natural silks and cool linens, lightweight wools and cottons.

This Donegal fleck suit, €679, is a luxury silk and linen blend three-piece suit, featuring a double-breasted waistcoat. The fabric has a subtle Donegal fleck while special attention is paid to the trim details, including eco suede on the jetted pockets and a wolfhound pin made from coconut.

This cream mac, €349, is a modern overcoat with subtle Donegal tweed trim detailing. It features slant pockets, lightweight quilting and adjustable cuff tab. Here it’s styled with a three-piece houndstooth suit in a soft blue/grey wool.

The Glengesh jacket, €279, is a mid-weight diamond quilted jacket featuring hand warmer and patch pockets. Trim details include suede detailing, stud buttons and a printed lining.