Low Irish Pay Rates A Brexit Pull Factor

29 Mar 2017 | 11.58 am

The relatively low pay rates of Ireland’s workforce could be a key draw for businesses looking to restructure their operations in the wake of the Brexit vote.

That’s the suggestion proffered by Willis Towers Watson, based on recent research that the fund management firm conducted. The research shows that the pay of middle managers in Ireland is ranked tenth highest when compared with the top 20 European economies, while entry level staff rank 12th.

According to Willis Towers Watson, these ‘mid table’ positions are a consequence of pay restraint over recent years in Ireland, and they represent lower wage costs than those found in potential rivals for Brexit relocation – particularly in the financial services sector — such as Germany, Holland and Switzerland.

The firm also argues that lower taxes and cheaper living costs mean that the ‘buying power’ of an Irish salary is markedly greater than that of many higher-waged markets across Europe, including Germany, France, Austria, and all of the Scandinavian countries.

Median Relative Buying Power € Entry Level Rank Middle Manager Rank Switzerland 51,550 1 85,417 1 Luxembourg 46,377 2 80,276 2 Germany 40,209 3 71,611 3 Belgium 35,921 4 55,623 10 Ireland 35,671 5 62,481 4 Austria 34,389 6 60,116 7 Netherlands 33,444 7 56,397 9 United Kingdom 32,873 8 61,629 5 Denmark 32,080 9 50,140 11 Norway 31,238 10 50,000 12 France 30,836 11 60,477 6 Sweden 29,370 12 45,727 13 Spain 27,484 13 57,777 8 Finland 26,517 14 40,603 19 Italy 23,421 15 42,650 17 Slovenia 22,338 16 43,757 15 Portugal 18,757 17 40,640 18 Greece 17,742 18 40,362 20 Czech Republic 17,167 19 44,672 14 Slovakia 14,901 20 36,654 23

In its latest Global 50 Remuneration Planning Report, Willis Towers Watson found that the typical middle manager in Ireland earns a gross base salary of €82,956 a year, while an entry level professional makes €34,500.

When those figures are adjusted for purchasing power parity (PPP), which takes buying power into account, Ireland’s middle managers rise to fourth place for relative wealth, with a wage of €62,481. Entry level professional staff also enjoy a strong comparative position, standing in fifth place with €35,671.

Jenny Smyth (pictured), head of talent and reward, Willis Towers Watson Ireland, said: “Pay rates in Ireland for our skilled labour force are very competitive, both for junior and managerial staff, and particularly when compared to rival destinations for financial services.

“Ireland is also notable because it offers existing and new employees a buying power that is much higher than in other European countries paying higher salaries. This creates a win-win for both employers and staff that may see many people drawn here after Brexit.”

The research showed that Switzerland was the country with the highest salaries in Europe. Employees enjoy a gross base pay around 50% higher than the second-placed countries, and substantially more than Irish rates, with €78,680 for entry level and €144,194 for middle management roles.

Despite wages being substantially adjusted downward when taxes and the cost-of-living are factored in, Swiss workers still have a higher buying power than all other Europeans.