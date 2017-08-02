London Events Agency Targets Dublin Business

02 Aug 2017 | 02.14 pm

The event management field has a new entrant in Ireland, after London agency Clive opened its new Dublin office. Clive styles itself as a ‘live events agency’ and says that it “helps brands to ‘Communicate: Live’, engaging internal and external audiences through creative live events and digital communication solutions”.

The Dublin operation is headed by Robyn Church, who worked at the Convention Centre Dublin for eight years and who will be supported by senior account managers Robb Kennedy and Pamela Murphy.

Recent Clive projects in Ireland include an installation for Facebook at the Data Summit Dublin and Facebook’s ‘Boost Your Business European Tour’, which kicked off in Dublin. The agency also recently won a contract with LinkedIn to support its Europe marketing team with a range of live events and digital content creation.

Clive Ireland says services span ‘experiential activations’, communications conferences, pop-up events, incentive travel and location sourcing, as well as content creation and digital design.

Seismic Shift

According to Church: “The events industry in Ireland is undergoing a seismic shift, as global brands operating out of Dublin demand more sophisticated event solutions for face-to-face communications. Event management, production and logistics come second nature to Clive, but what we believe makes us different to event management and production companies is our proven expertise in creative message delivery.

“From finding the perfect venue or location that helps brands stand out in a crowded market, to creating eye-catching event identities and communications campaigns to engage and attract distinct audiences; our approach always goes back to a brand’s communications objectives.”

The Dublin operation has a website, Facebook page, Twitter feed and Instagram account.

Clive director Sean Doyle added: “We see a big opportunity in the Irish market. Many of our existing clients’ European headquarters are based in Dublin and it’s their feedback that has driven the development of our new Irish operation.”

Photo (l-r) Robb Kennedy, Robyn Church, Sean Doyle and Pamela Murphy. (Pic: Karl Hussey, Fennell Photography)