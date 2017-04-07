LogoGrab Wins Google Startup Prize

07 Apr 2017 | 12.32 pm

LogoGrab has won this year’s Google Adopt a Startup spring programme, following a Dragons’ Den style final held in the Foundry at Google’s EMEA headquarters in Dublin last night.

LogoGrab’s technology is used to identify brands in images and video, and its API can be used for social media monitoring, brand compliance and counterfeit detection, among other areas.

The Dublin company was founded by Luca Boschin and Alessandro Prest in 2014 and its customers include Heineken, eBay and McDonald’s. LogoGrab is a favourite of Enterprise Ireland, which has invested at least €500,000 in the business thus far.

Swiss wealth management firm Swix Family Office also invested €350,000 in 2014. LogoGrab has been accumulating hefty startup losses, which in 2015 amounted to €583,000.

Commenting on his company’s Google win, CEO Luca Boschin said: “We put a lot of hard work into getting the most out our participation on this Google programme and the results have been hugely positive.

“We had two main objectives heading into the programme, namely to reduce our costs on the engineering side of the business and to increase the volume of our inbound sales leads.”

Each of the eight finalists had to present a seven-minute pitch on their business strategies and the results of taking part in the Adopt a Start Up programme, to a panel of judges which included Patrick Walsh, Dogpatch Labs and David Grunwald, EMEA head of Global Partnerships for Google for Entrepreneurs.

The winners will receive €10,000 in Adwords credit, and will become eligible for the Google Cloud Platform for Startup programme, which comes with $20,000 Google Cloud credits.

Paddy Flynn, director and head of Google Ireland’s startup programme, said: “LogoGrab was selected by the judges because the progress they made over the 12-week mentorship programme was amazing. Every metric applied to measure their success was exceeded and their presentation to the judges explained in a very clear and tangible way how the company will continue to scale and grow.”

Campsited, a campsite booking marketplace, placed second and received €5,000 in AdWords credit, while Obeo, which sells compostable food waste boxes, finished third and accepted a cheque for €3,000 in AdWords credit.

Dogpatch Labs awarded a special prize of Hot Desk membership for six months to Engager. This prize, worth €6,000, was open to all 30 participants.

Engager provides users with a new broadcast ratings system and data analytics service that allows them to view real-time data around the subscribers and viewers of TV programmes and broadcasts.

Photo: Paddy Flynn (third from left), Google Ireland, with Collette Doyle, Wes Roddy and Luca Boschin (right), LogoGrab (Pic: Shane O’Neill)